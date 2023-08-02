Introducing water kefir

By Aksana Fitzpatrick, co-founder of PiQi

Water kefir has a light bubbly taste and has been gaining popularity in recent years. Also known as tibicos or aqua kefir, water kefir has been enjoyed for centuries. Like the more widely known milk kefir, it is made using kefir “grains” which is a SCOBY (a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast). Unlike milk kefir, water kefir is completely dairy-free. These grains, which originally were isolated from a cactus plant in South America, feed on organic sugars, fruit, and water to create a probiotic-rich drink that is lightly sparkling and delicately flavoured.

While water kefir on its own has a very subtle taste (compared to kombucha for example), it can be enhanced with the addition of fruit, herbs, or juices for a stronger flavour and additional health benefits.

Benefits

Drinking water kefir has many benefits for your health and wellbeing. It is primarily consumed for its probiotic properties, as it contains high concentrations of beneficial lactic acid bacteria.

Probiotics (the good bacteria) are beneficial microorganisms commonly found in fermented foods like kefir, yoghurt, and sauerkraut. They help maintain a balanced and diverse gut microbiota by populating the digestive system with friendly bacteria. This can lead to better digestion and nutrient absorption, as well as a stronger immune system.

Water kefir that has not been heat treated is brimming with vibrant live probiotic cultures. Additionally, the fermentation process produces B vitamins and other beneficial compounds.

Water kefir is a great addition to your daily routine, especially for those looking for a plant-based alternative to milk kefir and yoghurts. It is low in calories and sugar, making it a healthier option than many other beverages.

You can enjoy water kefir on its own for a little daily boost or use it as a base for smoothies, mocktails (and cocktails), and other drinks. With its versatility and health benefits it’s an easy, effortless, and tasty way to look after yourself.

How is it made?

The process of making water kefir is simple and requires only three ingredients: non-chlorinated water, organic sugar, and kefir grains. Dried fruit such as figs and raisins are sometimes also added to provide additional nutrients to the SCOBY.

The fermentation process is usually carried out in two stages. First, the kefir grains are introduced into a mixture of sugar and water and left to ferment for 24 to 48 hours at room temperature, followed by a second fermentation (without grains) with fresh fruit, herbs, or various juices to achieve a different flavour profile.

If making it yourself isn’t for you, then you can buy ready-made water kefir drinks, like PiQi. We make our water kefir in small batches in Devon using organic ingredients and it comes in four delicious flavours; original fig, grapefruit and cardamom, butterfly pea flower and lychee, and ginger and lemon. Each flavour is crafted to be a nourishing daily treat that’s both refreshing, and gut-loving. If you’re buying your water kefir from the store make sure that it is sold in the refrigerated aisle and hasn’t been heat treated which would destroy the live cultures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aksana Fitzpatrick is co-founder of PiQi and Head Brewer. PiQi Water Kefir is a delicious healthy gut friendly drink full of the probiotic benefits of Kefir. It is vegan, gut friendly, caffeine-free, raw and traditionally brewed at a small fermentary in Devon. Currently available in four delicious award-winning flavours from selected stores and online from https://piqilife.com/ and https://www.notonthehighstreet.com/

Web: https://piqilife.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/piqilife

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piqilife/

Twitter: @piqilife

Tiktok: piqilife

Pinterest: piqilife

