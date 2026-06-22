Investment to protect homes and environment in County Durham ramps up

The latest stage of a multi-agency project to reduce flooding in County Durham is underway.

Northumbrian Water, Durham County Council and the Environment Agency are making the investment in the South Stanley area as part of the innovative Northumbria Integrated Drainage Partnership (NIDP).

With work already well underway in the Park Road area, where new surface water sewers are being constructed, the team has now started on similar work in the Avon Road area.

In total, more than 1,800 metres of new surface water sewers will be installed, helping direct rainwater away from homes, and out of the combined sewer network, which will also help to reduce spills from storm overflows.

£3.8m is being invested in the new phase of work, with the team, led on the ground by delivery partner Esh-Stantec, working in the streets around Avon Road, Wansbeck Avenue, Tees Crescent, Tweed Terrace, Kier Hardie Avenue, Marx Crescent and Lenin Terrace.

Work in the Park Road area, which represents another £4.5m of investment, started in January, with both elements expected to complete in Summer 2027.

Laura Clarke, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “The NIDP is unique to the North East, bringing together ourselves, the Environment Agency, and local authorities, in this case Durham County Council, to do more to relieve flood risk than could be achieved individually.

“Here in South Stanley, the new surface water sewers will not only protect homes, by redirecting water from rainfall away from properties, but also the Stanley Burn, by reducing the risk of our combined sewers getting overloaded.

“Additionally, Northumbrian Water has a separate project in the area, where we are investing a further £23.5m specifically to reduce the number of spills from ten storm overflows in the area. The impact of these projects for the area is a win for customers and the environment, and we are grateful for the patience and support of people who live and work here, while we carry out these projects.”

Zahra Ravenscroft, the Environment Agency’s Area Flood Risk Manager – North East, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Northumbria Integrated Drainage Partnership (NIDP) delivering this important project in South Stanley, highlighting the strength of joint working across organisations. The scheme demonstrates how partners can come together to address local flood risk, and once complete, it will help protect more than 120 homes in the Avon Road area.

“By combining expertise and resources, the partnership is able to deliver greater benefits for communities across the North East—improving resilience and providing stronger protection for people and places at risk of flooding.”

Cllr Tim McGuinness, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for rural, farming and transport, said: “Reducing flood risk for our communities is absolutely vital and we are committed to doing everything we can to protect homes, infrastructure and the environment in County Durham. Schemes like this in South Stanley will make a real difference, helping to safeguard properties and improve flood resilience.

“We are proud to be working in partnership through the Northumbria Integrated Drainage Partnership to deliver these improvements and improve the quality of life for our residents, both now and for the future.”