  • Tue. Jun 18th, 2024

Investment to provide a reliable and resilient supply to Yarm, Stockton on Tees

Jun 18, 2024
More than £1m is being invested in water mains upgrades in Stockton on Tees, to provide reliable and resilient water supplies and protect drinking water quality for more than 8,000 customers.

The £1.1m investment by Northumbrian Water will see 3km of pipes replaced from High Leven to the east end of Yarm.

The work will largely take place during the summer holidays, beginning on 26th June 2024 at Low Leven Bridge working west along the A1044 for up to sixteen weeks. Two-way traffic lights will follow the work along the road in stages, finishing at Glaisdale Road, manned during peak times to reduce the potential of unnecessary additional disruption.

Work will be carried out by Northumbrian Water’s delivery partner, United Living.

Working hours on site will be from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.  Some weekend working may also be undertaken.  Traffic Management will remain in place for the duration of the works. The team has been working closely with Stockton on Tees Borough Council in the planning of the work and will be operating closely in line with the authority’s permits.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Kari Campbell, said: “This investment will protect water supplies for customers in the area for years to come, supporting growth and development, and renewing the pipes will also reduce the chances of bursts that can cause disruption to supplies.

“We appreciate that such work can disrupt traffic and the team will be working to reduce the impact of the work. This includes planning the work such that much of the activity takes place during the summer holidays to minimise the effect on motorists.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while we carry out these essential upgrades.”

