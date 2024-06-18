ACCOUNTANCY FIRM LEADS THE WAY IN SUSTAINABILITY WITH B CORP CERTIFICATION

Co-founder and CEO Jon Dudgeon, Co-founder and Chairman Dave Gibson and COO Steven Robinson

North East accountancy specialist Blu Sky is delighted to have been named a certified B Corp

Blu Sky joins B Lab’s global community of businesses committed to social and environmental change

B Corp news follows the firm’s ‘On the road to Net Zero’ certification and builds on the team’s existing commitment to sustainability

A North East accountancy firm has become one of the latest UK businesses to be certified as a B Corp as part of its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

North Shields-based accountancy firm Blu Sky has announced it has now officially become a B Corp certified business after proving its dedication to being a force for social and environmental good.

B Corp is a global movement started by nonprofit network B Lab to transform the economy for all people, communities and the planet. Companies that achieve B Corp certification must meet B Lab’s high standards for social and environmental impact, showing that it has made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance and demonstrating accountability and transparency.

As a B Corp, Blu Sky is part of a worldwide community committed to collective action to address society’s most critical challenges, to realise B Lab’s vision of an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy.

The certification is the latest in a series of initiatives the firm has undertaken in a bid to boost its ESG efforts and pledge its commitment to a more sustainable way of doing business.

In 2022, Blu Sky was awarded ‘On the road to Net Zero’ certification from the Net Zero Accountancy Initiative, after implementing several changes including becoming completely paperless, phasing out single-use plastic, introducing battery recycling, implementing a strict no use of planes for business travel rule and encouraging travel by public transport and EV car sharing.

Jon Dudgeon, Blu Sky Co-founder and CEO, commented: “We’re thrilled to be B Corp certified. Our commitment to creating a more sustainable business started with going paperless several years ago. But B Corp takes it to the next level and beyond, helping us to embed ESG principles throughout Blu Sky.

“It’s a true team effort, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone for their input into how we can use our business as a force for good. This certification solidifies our dedication to environmental and social good, and we’re excited to build on this foundation to create a more equitable and sustainable future.”

Dave Gibson, Blu Sky Co-founder and Chairman, added: “Myself and Jon founded Blu Sky with the belief that financial success shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment or our community.

“Earning B Corp Certification is a validation of that core principle. This achievement will help us continue to streamline our operations to be even more efficient and sustainable, which will benefit both our team and clients.”