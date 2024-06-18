Miller Homes Makes Welcome Return To Darlington Area

Development Sales Manager Carl, poised and ready to welcome visitors to Westville Quarter this weekend.

A housebuilder, renowned for its five-star customer satisfaction, is making a welcome return to Darlington with a wonderful selection of new homes.

Miller Homes will open Westville Quarter, in the popular West Park area of the town on 15th June 2024, with online reservations available from 13th June.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors and prospective buyers to our newly opened sales centre at Westville Quarter, a prestigious development of just 45, three, four and five-bedroom homes in Darlington,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Forming part of the award-winning re-development project, West Park Garden Village, the development is located close to the 30-acre nature reserve bearing the same name as the project, and conveniently located within a 5-minute drive of the A1(M).”

From 13th June, to help buyers choose their preferred home, there is the option to pre-reserve online so interested parties can secure the property immediately. After reservation, customers simply visit the development sales centre, within the next 72 hours, to secure the reservation with a deposit.

Or from 10.30am on 15th June, the sales centre will be open to welcome visitors in person, and the friendly team will be on hand to answer questions and guide buyers through the process.

“West Park has been a superb investment and regeneration project for Darlington and our homes will only add to the residential portfolio on offer,” said Donna. “Our development is well designed, taking advantage of the green spaces close by and making it a peaceful, yet well connected, place to call home.”

The Section 106 Agreement for the West Park Garden Village requires contributions to be made towards education (which will eventually lead to the provision of a new school), sustainable transport, sports and playing fields, a children’s play area and improvements to the local highway network.

A four-bedroom Fordwood show home will be unveiled in late summer.

To register interest for Westville Quarter visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/west-park-west-park.aspx/