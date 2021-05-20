The IoD is on the lookout for an Ambassador to lead the diversity and inclusion agenda for its North East (North) branch.

The role of Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador is to ensure that the IoD is an open and fair organisation that offers a warm welcome and equal opportunities for all directors to connect and develop.

IoD Ambassadors ensure that everything the IoD does places the member first. They enable greater connectivity, create influence and drive professional development opportunities while giving a local voice to the Institute.

Ammar Mirza, chair, IoD North East (North), said: “We welcome applications for this important and influential role from across the spectrum of IoD members, as we seek to reflect our diverse and vibrant economy.

“If you are a pragmatic director who is passionate about business, our voluntary Ambassador positions provide excellent opportunities to build your profile and become part of the voice of the IoD.”

Applicants should be IoD members with demonstrable skills and/or experience in diversity and inclusion. In return, there are fantastic opportunities to grow your network and influence IoD operations.

Applications close on 6 June with interviews w/c 7 June 2021. CVs and covering letters to rose.riley@iod.com