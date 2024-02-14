Irene celebrates her 100th at care home party

CENTENARIAN Irene Mackey marked her 100th birthday with a party at her care home in Lemington, Newcastle.

Irene, who lives at Waverley Lodge Care Home, Bewick Crescent, was born 5th February 1925 and grew up in the Northumberland coastal village of Seaton Sluice.

She married in 1951 to James Mackey, with whom she enjoyed listening to opera.

A lifelong fan of the Royal Family, Irene was delighted to receive a birthday card from HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Following the celebrations with her friends and staff at her care home, Irene said: “I loved the party.”

Sue Mackinder, home manager at Waverley Lodge Care Home, said: “It was truly wonderful to celebrate Irene’s 100th birthday. It’s a huge milestone for anyone.

“Irene enjoyed champagne with her family and was overwhelmed to receive a card from the King and Queen, as she is a big fan of the Royal Family.

“The staff team did a marvellous job putting the party together and there were smiles all round when she cut her cake.

“Many happy returns from all your friends at Waverley Lodge.”