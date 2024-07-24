Wellington Square Shopping Centre Supports Samaritans Awareness Day

Photo caption: L-R Alison Innerd, Director Teesside Samaritans, Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Wellington Square and Neil Craig, Director of Outreach in Bluecorn Bakery with the new Samaritan Awareness coasters.

Wellington Square Shopping Centre, in Stockton-on-Tees, is proud to announce its support for Teesside Samaritans this July as it aims to raise awareness of the critical mental health services available in the local area.

The latest statistics show that the North-East has the highest suicide rate in England and has been the case for 6 out of the last 10 preceding years. This worrying trend prompted Wellington Square to take action and raise awareness of the support services available in Teesside for people who are struggling with their mental health or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

On Wednesday, 24th July, the centre will launch its awareness campaign in conjunction with Samaritans’ Awareness Day. This annual event, held on 24/7, symbolises the round-the-clock availability of Samaritans’ support services. The national day aims to highlight the crucial emotional support Samaritans provide to those finding it hard to cope.

To show their support, Wellington Square has displayed informative posters throughout the shopping centre and placed coasters in its independent cafes to reinforce the message that residents in Teesside are not alone.

“Wellington Square is at the heart of our community, and we are committed to keeping our visitors informed about the invaluable resources offered by Samaritans and encouraging open conversations about mental health,” said Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Wellington Square Shopping Centre.

“We are honoured to support Samaritans Awareness Day. By spreading awareness, we hope to make a positive impact on the well-being of our community” added Chantal.

Alison Innerd, Director Teesside Samaritans said: “We are grateful that Wellington Square will be raising awareness of our emotional support service. Teesside Samaritans is based in Middlesbrough, and we have around 40 volunteers who give their time to provide emotional support to people in the local area and nationally via our free phoneline or email service.

“Many people go through a difficult time in life and having someone who can listen, without judgment or giving direct advice can be what some needs to help them through these difficult times. Samaritans are available 24hours a day, 7 days a week” added Alison.

For more information about Samaritans Awareness Day and how you can support this vital cause, visit the Samaritans’ website at www.samaritans.org .

For further details about this initiative, please visit our website at www.wellingtonshops.co.uk

Photo caption: L-R Alison Innerd, Director Teesside Samaritans, Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Wellington Square and Neil Craig, Director of Outreach in Bluecorn Bakery with the new Samaritan Awareness coasters.