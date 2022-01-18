Usually, a manager gets a honeymoon period when they take over at a new club in the middle of a season — a grace time when results seem to go in their favour, much like that we saw last season when Thomas Tuchel turned around Chelsea in quick fashion or even when Steven Gerrard rocked up at Villa Park in November, ending Aston Villa’s five-game losing streak with four wins in their next six matches.

However, we’re not sure Eddie Howe ever got his honeymoon in the North East as his relationship with Newcastle United has been a rocky one since the start. Questions were asked of the appointment of the former Bournemouth man as it didn’t seem to align with the club’s new image and aspirations, and he certainly hasn’t helped the Magpies become any more favourable with those who bet on the English Premier League with Betfair.

Three draws, a defeat and a 1-0 win over Burnley in his first five games was hardly showcasing better results than Steve Bruce or caretaker Graeme Jones had managed. The win over Sean Dyche’s side was something they could have built on, but the wheels continued to come off with the three successive defeats that followed — losing heavily to Leicester City (4-0), Liverpool (3-1) and Manchester City (4-0).

That run of losses was ended with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, a result worth celebrating against an albeit out-of-sorts Red Devils side under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The performance on the whole was great despite Edinson Cavani’s late equaliser, especially from the often-criticised Joelinton, but the inconsistent nature is still there for all to see as Newcastle were embarrassingly knocked out of the FA Cup by Cambridge United before another St. James’ Park stalemate with Watford.

The January transfer window presents Howe with a chance to really inject some much-needed quality and firepower into the side, and the passionate Geordies had high aspirations given the financial war-chest they were promised from their new Saudi ownership.

However, they are putting large sums of money into the hands of a man who spent more than £40 million on Dominic Solanke and Jordan Ibe while at the Vitality Stadium, and the arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood aren’t exactly the marquee signings that the Newcastle fans would have expected — even at this very early stage of their new ownership.

He still has a couple of weeks left to improve his squad in this window and with at least one central defender and a few other fresh faces needed, he will certainly be given whatever money he requires to do so. But with those funds, he needs to bring in players who turn games in Newcastle’s favour instantly, in the same manner Allan Saint-Maximin can, not more players like Chris Wood, who has three goals in 18 Premier League games this season.

One win in 10 is probably worse than anyone could have expected when Howe was announced in early November, and while the Newcastle fans have stuck by him thus far, the beginning of some discontent began to be heard in the large concourses of St. James after the 1-1 draw with Burnley. If the signings and results don’t begin to improve, and Newcastle continue to slip towards relegation in the Premier League tips predictions, then Howe could be heading for the exit — and yes, even before the end of the season!