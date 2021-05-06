The concept of ‘classroom education’ has radically shifted from simply memorizing large amounts of information to analyzing, learning, and grasping concepts.

And this is where educational technology has gained significant momentum. While initially, the EdTech industry provided learners with access to engaging multimedia educational content, today, it has been offering students an entirely interactive experience — live classes, cloud access, online labs, projects, and even online assessments.

Is EdTech the future of education

Experts believe that over the next decade, businesses will leverage technology to create highly personalized learning experiences and make education accessible to everyone.

EdTech will eliminate the drawbacks of traditional classroom education and permeate areas where conventional education cannot, through personalized classes, interactive tools, and engaging multimedia.

Why educational technology surpasses conventional learning

Provides 24/7 learning access

Technology and IoT devices have made it possible for students to access learning material without having to be physically present in the classroom. This ensures that they continue to learn every day and do so at their own pace.

Creates personalized experiences

EdTech creates a personalized experience for students by building a tailored learning program based on their strengths, skills, and interests, which you cannot accomplish with traditional classroom teaching.

Streamlines education

EdTech applications streamline communication between students, parents, and teachers. For instance, the popular school-to-home communication application ParentSquare uses virtual assistants to set reminders for assignments and exams, helping students stay on top of submissions.

EdTech trends to look out for

1. Interactive learning

Using the right digital tools, virtual reality, simulation programs, gamification, and instruction-based learning, students can develop real-life skills like problem-solving, decision-making, and analytical thinking.

2. Learning that goes beyond academic knowledge

Apart from academia, many other skills grab a student’s attention, such as music or art. EdTech applications will find ways to help students pursue their passions online. One such example is CreatorUp — a company that educates its users on creating and marketing their content, helping them make their career in the entertainment industry.

3. Assessments using AI

Using Artificial Intelligence, an education technology application can provide information on a student’s reading efficiency, time is taken to answer a question, and how quickly they can grasp a concept. The app then auto-generates reports to compare progress, allowing them to access the insights they need to improve their performance.

Wrapping up

From conventional classroom teaching to digital-age EdTech learning, the education sector has grown exponentially. Aided by the latest technologies, there is still immense growth potential.

Source: https://thescalers.com/is-edtech-shaping-the-future-of-education-and-learning/