France is one of the top choices for British nationals to start a new life. Aside from the beauty of Paris, the French Riviera, multicultural cities, and amazing landscapes, France is one of Europe’s retirement havens.

The country has several cities to live in. People who like an area with many things to do around can choose Paris. The city has several restaurants that feature a variety of cuisine, parks to explore, and historical areas to visit. However, Paris can be a busy city.

Serious foodies and history-indulged people can move to Lyon. This populous city is home to the Roman amphitheater. The city is close to central France but is also near the Swiss border.

If you want a more quiet neighborhood, you can move to Marseille. It is located in the coastal area and has less population than Lyon and Paris.

There are a lot of things to consider when you are moving to France from the UK. You need to prepare documents for your visa, things that you will be bringing with you, and the place where you will be residing should also be prepared in advance.

Will these be worth it? Here are some points why moving to France can be the best decision you will be making.

Relaxed Working Culture

Initially, you might get unaccustomed to how French work culture. Working in France is much more relaxed than in other countries. They take long breaks, have minimal pressure on deadlines, and most of the time, companies pay for their employee’s meals.

Work and life balance is important to French companies. Once the working hours are done, there is no need to answer emails or do anything related to work. The average working hours in only 35 hours per week, and employees are entitled to a five-week annual leave.

UK graduate students have a lot of opportunities to look at when they move to France. A good career awaits the British, especially if they have technical and commercial skills and they speak French fluently.

Good Education and Healthcare

A bachelor’s degree is quite cheaper than studying in the UK. Studying at a university costs less than €200, and its state education system is provided by the government.

A UK resident that has been living in France for three months is eligible for French state health insurance. France’s healthcare system is considered one of the best in the world. Its government pays for 75% of check-ups and 100% for workers who are receiving low income or battling long-term illnesses.

What You Need to Prepare When Moving to France

Brexit rules were enforced when the UK left the European Union in 2020. Due to this, there were changes made in the immigration process. If these changes are new to you, you may seek assistance from an immigration solicitor London.

British nationals who intend to stay for good in France should secure a long-stay visa. If you wish to work, study, or join a family member in the country, you need to apply for an appropriate visa.

UK residents can apply for a visa online. You just need to complete and print the residency application, prepare the supporting documents (including its French translations), attend the personal appearance appointment for biometric details, and wait for the residency permit to be posted.

Visa and Residence Permit

If you have decided to move to France for good, you need to apply for Visa Long Séjour valant Titre de Séjour or a long-stay visa. Securing this allows an individual to live and work in France for a year which can be extended.

If you are planning to stay in France for up to four years, you need your long-stay visa and apply for a multi-year residency permit. These are usually issued to students, employees, and self-employed workers.

A ten-year validity visa may also be issued for people under certain conditions. A retired person’s residency permit is issued to individuals who are living on their own and can support themselves with their own financial means.

A permanent residency visa is available for individuals who are planning to live and work in France for ten years.

Other Requirements for Retired British Nationals and Entrepreneurs

A retired British citizen who wishes to move for good to France has a specific financial requirement. They need to have a stable monthly net income of €1,231. If the monthly net income is below the requirement, they need to prove that they have enough resources to support their living.

British citizens who wish to live and establish their own businesses in France should prepare a detailed business plan. The immigration authorities should be satisfied with the economic viability and prospective earnings of the business.