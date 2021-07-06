Introducing Isle of Harris Distillery Made To Order Tweed Jacket

Following the popularity of the Made to Measure Jackets, Isle of Harris Distillery launch Made to Order Jackets in collaboration with renowned Scottish Designer Judy R Clark.

Judy says: “The Isle of Harris Distillery Collection has been such a wonderful project to work on, combining colours of the beautiful landscapes, blue seas and rose gold of the distillery has been a dream. The coats are contemporary and so wearable, with great attention to detail, each made by hand in Scotland.”

Isle of Harris Distillery along with, Harris Tweed Hebrides, the Harris Tweed Authority and the islands’ education services worked closely with schools across the island to challenge the children to design a new Isle of Harris Distillery tweed whilst learning more about the history of tweed cloth. The winner of the competition was 14-year-old Scott Murray from Sir E. Scott School in the Isle of Harris. Scott’s winning design was woven in consultation with Judy R Clark to create this uniquely special cloth.

Each jacket is made using specially woven Isle of Harris Distillery Harris Tweed combined with luxurious teal velvet collars embroidered in with rose gold threads. The linings are inspired by the Hebridean seas finished with rose copper buttons and contrasting sea blue buttonholes.

The Isle of Harris Distillery Tweed Made-to-Order Jackets will be available globally from 25th June 2021, from Harrisdistillery.com, priced at £660 including UK postage. Further details on international postage will be available on

the website. The option to try a sample jacket is available at the Isle of Harris Distillery. Each jacket, hand woven on the Isle of Harris and made in Scotland is ‘made to order’ in your chosen standard size and will take 10/12 weeks to arrive from when the order is placed.