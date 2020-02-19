There’s never been a better time to upgrade your pick-up, thanks to Isuzu’s exclusive spring deal, which offers great discounts across its multi-award-winning Isuzu D-Max range.

The professional pick-up specialist is giving pick-up owners wishing to trade-in their old truck up to a generous £2,000 towards the purchase price of a brand new Isuzu D-Max, which is capable of towing up to three-and-a-half-tonnes and has the benefit of a five year / 125,000 mile warranty, plus 5 year UK and EU roadside assistance. The discount applies in exchange for any make, any age and any model of pick-up, whether yours is simply feeling a little unloved, has seen better days, or has started to become the butt of your mates’ jokes.

Isuzu UK Head of Marketing George Wallis added: “This amazing We Want your Pick-up campaign gives consumers the opportunity to get up to £2,000 towards the latest award-winning Isuzu D-Max models. We’re expecting huge demand hence why the offer is while stocks last. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. The combination of the most awarded Pick-up with an award-winning offer means there truly has never been a better time to buy an Isuzu D-Max.”

The award-winning Isuzu D-Max, has won WhatVan? Pick-up of the Year for 2020 (3rd year running). The award-winning Isuzu D-Max had a successful 2019, being crowned ‘Pick-Up of The Year’ at the Commercial Fleet Awards (2nd year running) and ‘Pick-up of the Year’ 2019 from Pickup & 4×4 Pro, ‘Best Working Pick-Up’ for 2019 by Professional Pick-Up & 4X4 magazine, ‘Best Workhorse Pick-Up’ for 2019 by Trade Van Driver (7th year running) and Van/Truck Brand of the year 2019 by On The Tools (2nd year running).

The offer is available until 31 May 2020 and while stocks last. It applies to retail customers only purchasing Business, All-Purpose or Adventure models. For more information on the terms and conditions and how to take advantage of the deal, please contact your nearest participating Isuzu dealer, which can be found at https://www.isuzu.co.uk/find-a-dealership

Alternatively, the offer page itself is https://www.isuzu.co.uk/offers-finance/offers/we-want-your-pick-up