10th July 2020 – North Yorkshire Isuzu dealer York Van Centre will be providing six D-Max pick-up trucks to York Racecourse as official support vehicles. The versatile Isuzu D-Max will be used by the doctors, judges and vets to transport both people and equipment around one of the UK’s largest racecourses.

Commonly known as Knavesmire, York Racecourse is a leading venue for the sport hosting some of the biggest meetings in the horse racing calendar, including the International Stakes, the Nunthorpe Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks.

Usually attracting over 350,000 spectators per season, racing resumed at York behind closed doors in July with help of six Isuzu D-Max support vehicles provided by York Van Centre. The new recruits, which between them pack 984 horsepower, will be used by the racecourse’s veterinary surgeons, the judging team and doctors.

The vehicles consist of one model of each in the line-up; a Utility Extended Cab, Eiger, Yukon, Utah, Blade and Blade+, clearly demonstrating the versatility of the Isuzu range. Site staff will make full use of the Utility Extended Cab’s longer 1,795mm load bed to ferry around larger items like audio-visual equipment, cables and crowd control barriers when the spectators return.

Meanwhile, the Blade+ will transport the judging team around the venue in comfort thanks to its heated front seats, automatic air-conditioning, ‘Blade+’ leather upholstery and 9” touchscreen display with front and rear camera, smartphone integration and wireless charger.

Established in 1991 and situated in Shipton-by-Beningbrough on the outskirts of the city, the family-run York Van Centre is the area’s main dealer offering a full range of services from new and used Isuzu sales to parts and accessory fitment, MOTs and servicing. York Van Centre has won numerous accolades for its professionalism and quality of service, most recently as the 2019 Isuzu Dealer of the Year.

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse said, “The Isuzu D-Max has a wide range of models that are built for different applications which is essential for us, as our support vehicles perform such a wide variety of tasks. The Utility model allows us to transport more equipment around while the top of the range Blade provides comfort and luxury. It’s been a pleasure dealing with York Van Centre, they’re a very friendly and approachable team with great communication skills, keeping us informed at every step of the journey”.

Tony Huggins, Managing Director at York Van Centre, commented, “A workhorse and a thoroughbred, the Isuzu D-Max range can be adapted to suit all people and businesses. It’s great to see this broad variation of vehicles in action at York Racecourse, a first-class venue attracting audiences from around the UK”.

The Isuzu D-Max produces up to 164PS and 360Nm and is one of the few vehicles in the segment that doesn’t require AdBlue. Available in single, extended or double cab configurations, the Isuzu D-Max is priced from £17,414 CVOTR and is backed by a comprehensive 5-year, 125,000-mile warranty.