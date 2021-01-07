With a challenging year – both on and off the field – coming to an end, three Welsh international rugby stars have taken delivery of an early Christmas present in the form of an Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition from South Wales dealers Cawdor of Llanelli and Tanners of Cardiff.

With its imposing stature and their shared cores values of strength, capability and performance, the Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition is the ideal match for Welsh athletes and Isuzu brand ambassadors Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Josh Navidi.

Launched at the virtual 3V Show earlier in the year, the XTR Colour Edition is a sophisticated and off-road capable pickup that turns heads on the high street and on the green lanes.

Featuring a bespoke Pedders suspension and brake system, exclusive heavy-duty 17-inch alloy wheels and Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tyres, the XTR Colour Edition has been built to tackle the most inhospitable terrain.

To set it apart from the crowd, the XTR Colour Edition features an extravagant colour-coded bumper guard, bonnet protector and headlight frames and vibrant green detailing – something that the Welsh stars took an instant liking to.

Ken Owens, who plays hooker for Scarlets and Wales, explained: “Pickups naturally have kerb appeal, but this is on a different scale! I love the green highlights and the raised profile, but it still retains that practicality and comfort which suits my lifestyle. I have a smallholding so I can’t wait to take it out into the fields and hills and put it through its paces.”

Josh Navidi, who plays back row for the Cardiff Blues and Wales, remarked: “I love how distinctive the XTR Colour Edition is – its bursting with character and definitely creates a buzz! Even the interior feels different with the green stitching and suede steering wheel. I live in the countryside and have chickens and goats, so it will be put to good use!”.

The Isuzu D-Max XTR Colour Edition sits in the Isuzu’s lifestyle-focused ‘Adventure’ range and is priced from £35,504 CVOTR. All Isuzu D-Max models achieve the Euro 6 emission standard without the need for AdBlue, are covered by a 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.