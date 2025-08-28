Isuzu powers Babybel Protein’s ‘Hype on the Road’ campaign with the ultimate Hype-Mobile

Isuzu UK partnered with Babybel UK to launch the Hype on the Road campaign for Mini Babybel® Protein, using a fully branded Isuzu D-Max as the eye-catching ‘Hype-Mobile.’

The Hype Squad toured London, handing out high-protein snacks, cheering on passers-by, and creating high-energy, reaction-led content, including surprise VIP drops to influencers.

The D-Max’s capability and bold design made it the perfect platform for Babybel’s fun, mobile marketing push, with a docu-style social media series set to follow the journey.

Isuzu UK has teamed up with Babybel UK to supercharge the launch of its latest product, Mini Babybel® Protein, with an attention-grabbing road campaign, Hype on the Road. The collaboration saw Babybel’s Hype Squad take to the streets of London in a top-specification Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in striking Spinel Red, fully wrapped in Babybel’s playful campaign branding.

The bold ‘Hype-Mobile,’ emblazoned with the new product’s “Unwrap the Hype” tagline and motivational slogans such as “You’ve got this,” became the centrepiece of the campaign, bringing a burst of energy and encouragement to the capital this summer.

Over the course of the campaign, the Hype Squad hit locations where Londoners needed a boost most, from the school run to community running spots like Clapham Common, cheering on passers-by, blasting upbeat music, and delivering high-protein pick-me-ups in the form of Mini Babybel Protein. The Isuzu D-Max proved the perfect partner for the mission, carrying the team and their supplies with ease thanks to its ample interior space, high payload capacity, and spacious load bed.

The streets of Clapham came alive as the Hype-Mobile rolled past, with the crew shouting heartfelt (and often hilarious) compliments to runners, dog walkers, and commuters, while handing out Mini Babybel Protein snacks. The D-Max’s commanding presence made it a natural stage for high-energy, reaction-led content, including surprise VIP drops to influencers such as George Baggs and Josh Ryan.

Following the activation, Babybel is set to release a docu-style social media series charting the Hype Squad’s journey, capturing the laughs, the reactions, and the mission to spread both protein and positivity.

Marketing Manager Snacks, Spreads & Ireland at Bel UK, Oliver Richmond, said: “Mini Babybel Protein is all about fuelling everyday moments with natural protein, great taste, and plenty of fun. The Isuzu D-Max gave us the perfect way to deliver that energy. It’s bold, it’s versatile, and it helped us bring the hype to the streets in style. Together, we turned snacking into a moment of connection, motivation, and joy.”

Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, George Wallis, added: “Partnering with Babybel on Hype on the Road was a really grate opportunity to showcase the versatility and standout design of the Isuzu D-Max in a fun, energetic setting. Whether it’s on a construction site, tackling a farm track, or rolling through London handing out cheese, the D-Max delivers. Helping the Hype Squad spread smiles and snacks across the capital was edam good project.”

The partnership highlights how the right vehicle can take a campaign beyond static advertising, turning it into an interactive, mobile experience that reaches people where they live, work, and play. This marks Isuzu’s second collaboration this year with a young, food or drinks brand, following its summer roadshow with Arctic Coffee, and further demonstrates how the D-Max can bring bold, engaging brand experiences to life on the streets and beyond.

The first video from the Babybel x Isuzu Hype on the Road campaign is available to watch here: www.tiktok.com/@babybel.uk/video/7538451089083911446.