NORTH EAST SALON PREPARING TO SHOW IT’S A CUT ABOVE…

A SUNDERLAND salon is hoping it will be a case of lucky seven at this weekend’s (Sat 30 August) UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Satchi Salon, based at Everlast Fitness Club at Timber Beach Road, has been selected as finalists in a whole host of categories at the country’s most prestigious industry awards.

And now the team is heading to Birmingham’s International Convention Centre for the glittering ceremony, which will see salons from around the country competing for the main awards.

Satchi has been selected as a finalist in a host of categories including Spotlight Salon, Best Salon of the Year, Hair Stylist of the Year, Best Colour Salon and Best Salon Team.

Individual members of the team have also made it to the shortlist, with both Sinead Leather and Saffron Atchison up for Apprentice of the Year.

Scott Atchison, owner of Satchi, is delighted that the salon has been recognised in so many categories.

“The UK Hair and Beauty Awards are the Oscars of the industry and they are fiercely competitive,” he said.

“It’s fantastic for us to have made it as finalists in so many categories and that two of our apprentices have also been recognised.

“We’re now keeping everything crossed that we come away with some of the top awards on the night.”

The salon is no stranger to awards wins, having taken first place in everything from the North East Beauty Industry Awards to the L’Oreal Colour Trophy.