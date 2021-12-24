Comprehensive 38-point safety and condition inspection programme

Offered to all UK customers free of charge by their local Isuzu dealer

Includes free wiper blade replacement, washer fluid top-up and air freshener

15th November 2021 – Isuzu UK has launched a new Quick Check programme which will enable all Isuzu pick-up customers to have a comprehensive safety check carried out by their local Isuzu dealer at no cost, while also benefiting from a set of free wiper blades, washer fluid top-up and an air freshener.

The Isuzu Quick Check is a full 38-point check to ensure the customer’s vehicle is safe and ready for the upcoming winter weather. The Quick Check covers every aspect of the safety and performance of the vehicle and provides the customer with a full condition report for enhanced peace of mind.

Along with an exterior bodywork inspection, the operation of safety-critical items such as lights, windscreen, horn, and seat belts are checked and thoroughly evaluated to ensure they are in optimum condition.

Under the bonnet, the air cleaner element is inspected, as are clutch and brake fluid levels, windscreen washer fluid is checked and topped up, and all quantities and conditions are measured and recorded. Hoses and pipework are checked for fit and function, with the battery also receiving a health check along with ensuring it is securely fitted with good connections.

Tyre safety is imperative, so as part of the Quick Check, tyre tread depths are checked and recorded along with overall tyre condition. Wheel nuts are also tightened to the manufacturers recommended setting, with tyre pressures also checked and replenished as required.

Alan Able, Brand Director, Isuzu UK said “The Quick Check program has been designed to provide customers with the opportunity to have a free safety and condition assessment, ensuring their vehicle is ready for winter and the cold weather that will soon be upon us. As the Pick-up Professionals, we fully understand the importance of vehicle reliability, especially during the winter when the Isuzu pick-up can be essential for our customers.”

Customers who wish to find out more about the Quick Check Program should contact their local Isuzu dealer https://www.isuzu.co.uk/find-a-dealer/