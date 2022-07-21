One of Newcastle’s most historic buildings has opened a new coffee and luxury ice cream café as it continues to invest in growth and high specification facilities.

Boutique office space provider, Alderman Fenwick’s House, has partnered with Caffe Ginevra to bring the taste of Italy to Pilgrim Street. There the new café will serve freshly brewed Sicilian style coffee, homemade ice cream and freshly made cannoli from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Located in the heart of Pilgrim’s Quarter, which is undergoing a huge multi-million-pound regeneration, the café directly faces the new Bank House development.

The move is part of a series of improvements by Central Space directors Marc and Anthony Dixon to make the historic Alderman Fenwick’s House the best small business location in the city.

Originally built in the 17th century, the building has operated as the site of a popular coaching inn, as well as the home of the Newcastle Liberal Club for many years. The building is currently occupied by 18 businesses and has benefited from new ultra-fast broadband, as well as contemporary breakout spaces and meeting rooms. Further developments are in the pipeline with a food and drink outlet also planned for the North Tunnel.

Marc Dixon, managing director of Central Space, said that Caffe Ginevra is a growing local brand and the café will be seen as a popular attraction. He added: “Good quality on-site amenities are important for businesses seeking a great working environment and to attract staff back to the office.

“This is a good partnership with Caffe Ginevra; they are a growing company that are well suited to the fabric of the building. We very much look forward to a beneficial relationship as we look to invest further and adapt the building to meet current needs.”

This is the first city centre opening for Caffe Ginevra, which currently has other sites in Denton and Prudhoe. Managing director Anthony Finn, said: “We are delighted to open in the city at Alderman Fenwick’s House.

“It’s a great location and we look forward to the café going from strength-to-strength as the redevelopment of the area gathers momentum in the coming months and more and more people start to discover and enjoy our offerings.”