Independent film company, Ithica Films, is continuing its steady growth with six new appointments to its Middlesbrough team.

The award-winning firm, which specialises in creating remarkable films and documentaries for brands, has welcomed six new recruits to its filmmaking, operations and management team.

Paula McGough returns as director following maternity leave while Kevin Firman takes up the post of head of finance and operations. Both will enhance Ithica’s leadership team and focus on growing the business after the pandemic.

Ithica’s filmmaking capacity will be bolstered by cinematographer Joe Macdonald, who has a background in features and TV filming and worked on Oscar-winning film Judy, and London Metropolitan University graduate Sam Harrop as a dedicated editor.

Kara Wilson and Pennie Sharp will become permanent filmmakers following a Teesside University internship and content creator apprenticeship, respectively, and will work across all filming disciplines.

The recruitment drive follows Ithica’s move to new premises on Marsh Street in April 2021, which saw it expand its base to six times the size of its previous home. The 8,000 sq ft space is being completely renovated to include ten editing suites, a studio, production offices and a creative suite, plus high-speed digital infrastructure, soundproofing and cinematography equipment.

Matt McGough, Managing Director of Ithica, said: “I’m so pleased to welcome a mix of experience and new talent to the Ithica team with these six outstanding people. Their fantastic skills and passion for filmmaking will help us provide even bigger and better films for our clients.

“We’ve settled into our new studio really well and are excited about the opportunities the extra space and facilities give us to work with clients across the world. It’s opened up a lot of new ways of developing the company further and increasing our creative capabilities.”

Since its creation seven years ago, Ithica has grown year-on-year and now has a global client base that includes Anglo American, Newcastle Building Society, thyssenkrupp, Port of Middlesbrough, PD Ports and Venator.

So far this year, Ithica has delivered key projects for OSBIT, Centre for Life, Clipper and Great North Air Ambulance.

Ithica Films also works closely with local schools and colleges to nurture the next generation of filmmaking talent. It sponsors Middlesbrough College’s film studio and supports nearby Northern School of Art with student placements and use of its studio space.