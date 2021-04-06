Independent film company, Ithica Films, has expanded its office and studio space with a move to new headquarters in Middlesbrough.

The award-winning firm has taken over the old Barker and Stonehouse premises in Marsh Street, Middlesbrough, after moving from the Boho One office where it has grown since its launch six years ago.

The new base is six times bigger than the previous office, giving Ithica 8,000 sq ft of space that will include ten editing suites, a studio, production offices and a creative suite. Ithica Films has stripped back the building and added high-speed digital infrastructure, soundproofing and cinematography equipment. It will continue the refurbishment over the next few months, with the flexibility to adapt the space further to meet its business and client needs.

The move follows significant growth for Ithica Films, which specialises in creating remarkable films and documentaries for brands. It recently recruited two new members to its nine-strong team and has expanded its client list to include Anglo American, Newcastle Building Society, thyssenkrupp, Port of Middlesbrough, PD Ports and Venator.

Matt McGough, Managing Director of Ithica Films, said: “Our ambition has always been to have our own studio so I’m thrilled to be moving into these new premises and expanding in our home town of Middlesbrough.

“The studio gives us some fantastic new facilities and the flexibility to grow with our North East and national clients, so I’m excited to see how we can utilise the space in a creative way.”

Matt McGough, Managing Director of Ithica Films, in the new studio

Ithica Films’ new office is based near to the Northern School of Art and the two organisations will work closely together, including offering student placements, visits and mentoring. Ithica’s studio space will also be available to external production companies and freelancers later this year.

Ithica Films champions the North East film industry by working closely with Northern Film + Media and Matt McGough sits on the board of Tees Valley Screen, a programme designed to support talent, ambition and growth across the Tees Valley screen industries.

Northern Film + Media Chief Executive Officer, Alison Gwynn, added: “Ithica’s move to larger premises highlights the growth opportunities for businesses working in the screen industry in the Tees Valley.

“It’s been a joy to witness Ithica’s progression and I look forward to watching them grow as they continue to expand and establish themselves as a leading film company in the North East.”

The team moved into the office in April.