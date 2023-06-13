It’s Monday Morning What should I Have for Breakfast?

It’s Monday morning and you’ve just rolled out of bed, the day ahead is looming in front of you. The first thing on your mind is probably breakfast. What should you have?

The importance of breakfast is not to be ignored, it is after all the meal that breaks the fasting period from the night before and sets you up for the day ahead. The right breakfast can help with concentration, mood and energy. Choosing the right breakfast can be daunting, but with some simple tips and ideas you’ll be able to make the most of your mornings.

Oatmeal is a fantastic breakfast option. It’s easy to make, keeps you fuller for longer and is packed full of energy boosting vitamins and minerals. Oats contain soluble fiber which can help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. They also contain slow releasing carbohydrates which give your brain and body the energy they need to start the day. Add some fresh fruit for sweetness, nuts and seeds for texture and a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra hit of anti-oxidants.

If you’re not a fan of oatmeal or simply fancy something different for breakfast, then eggs are a great option. Eggs are versatile, affordable and packed full of protein, which will keep hunger at bay until lunchtime. Protein is important for growth and repair and can help the body to break down food more slowly – keeping you fuller for longer. Enjoy them boiled, scrambled or poached, or if you’re short on time, try eggs on toast.

Smoothies have become a popular breakfast option over the last few years. Quick and easy to make, packed full of goodness and, as an added bonus, they are easy to take on the go if you’re in a rush. By adding in the right ingredients, smoothies can be a power house of nutrition. Start with a green base of spinach or kale, then add in some fruit, such as banana, berries or apple. Add in a source of protein, such as Greek yogurt or protein powder, and a liquid, such as almond milk or coconut water. The combinations are endless.

Another popular breakfast option is avocado toast. Avocado is a good source of healthy fats which can help keep you feeling full – preventing mid-morning snacking – and can help reduce inflammation in the body. Simply mash up a ripe avocado and spread it on some toasted bread, add a sprinkle of salt, pepper and chili flakes and enjoy. For an extra hit of protein, add a poached egg.

Porridge is another great option when it comes to breakfast. Like oatmeal, it is high in fiber and slow release carbohydrates. However, it has a smoother consistency and is made with milk, which is another good source of protein. Top with your favorite fresh or frozen fruit and a dollop of almond butter for a delicious start to your day.

So there you have it, some simple but delicious breakfast ideas to help you start your day off right. Keep in mind the importance of choosing a breakfast packed with the nutrients, vitamins and minerals your body needs to keep you fueled for the day ahead. Don’t skip breakfast, get creative and enjoy!

