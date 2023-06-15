National Candy Month 2023: What is your favourite one?

National Candy Month is an annual celebration of all things sweet and sugary. During the month-long celebration, people are encouraged to indulge in their favourite candies and try new ones. Candy comes in all different shapes, sizes, and flavours, making it a favourite treat for people of all ages. National Candy Month 2023 promises to be another exciting event, and many people are already wondering what their favourite candy is going to be this year. In this article, we’ll explore some of the most popular candies and discuss what makes them so great.

One of the most iconic candies of all time is the classic Hershey’s chocolate bar. This timeless treat has been satisfying sweet-tooth cravings since 1900 and shows no signs of slowing down. Hershey’s bars are made with high-quality cocoa, sugar, and milk, creating a delicious blend of sweetness and creaminess. What sets Hershey’s apart from other chocolate bars is the unique texture that comes from its famous melting point. When you take a bite of a Hershey’s bar, it instantly begins to melt in your mouth, creating a smooth and velvety experience that’s hard to replicate. Whether you love milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or white chocolate, there’s a Hershey’s bar for everyone.

For those who prefer a fruity tang, Skittles might be your go-to candy. Skittles are small, chewy candies that come in a rainbow of colours and flavours. Each Skittle has a hard, candy shell that encases a soft, chewy core, making for a satisfying bite. With flavours like grape, lemon, lime, and strawberry, Skittles are fruity and delicious. One of the things that make Skittles so popular is their versatility. You can eat them by the handful, mix them in with other candy, or even use them to decorate desserts. The possibilities are endless, making Skittles a great candy for any occasion.

If you’re a fan of sour candy, then you’re probably familiar with Sour Patch Kids. These sour, gummy candies are known for their tangy flavour and assorted shapes. Sour Patch Kids come in various fruit flavours like lemon, lime, orange, and cherry, and pack a delicious punch. What sets Sour Patch Kids apart from other sour candy is the balance between sour and sweet. The candy starts off sour, then the sweetness kicks in, creating a well-rounded flavour that’s addictive. One of the things that make Sour Patch Kids so fun is the sour coating. The outside of each candy is coated with a sour powder that’s sure to make you pucker up. Whether you eat them one at a time or by the handful, Sour Patch Kids are a treat that never disappoints.

In conclusion, National Candy Month 2023 is shaping up to be another fun-filled event. With so many candy options to choose from, it’s hard to pick just one favourite. From classic treats like Hershey’s chocolate bars to fruity candies like Skittles, there’s something for everyone. No matter what type of candy you prefer, there’s no denying that National Candy Month is the perfect time to indulge in your sweet tooth cravings. So go ahead, give in to temptation and try something new. You never know, you might just discover a new favourite candy that you’ll love for years to come.

