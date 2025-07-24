JAECOO confirms UK specifications and pricing for hotly anticipated JAECOO 5 SUV

JAECOO 5 UK pricing, specification and on-sale dates confirmed

Following on from hugely successful JAECOO 7 market debut is the smaller, hotly anticipated JAECOO 5 SUV, priced from £24,505 OTR*

Built for the outdoors, the JAECOO 5 is a small SUV with big aspirations for market share. Equipped with many modern luxuries such as 540-degree cameras, SONY audio, 13.2” screens as standard (Pure)

In Luxury specification the JAECOO 5 has a panoramic roof, dual-zone air-conditioning and heated and ventilated front seats

The petrol JAECOO 5 is powered by Chery International’s proven 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection engine and 7-speed dual clutch gearbox

With a spacious five-seat layout, including two ISOFIX points, up to 1,180 litres of boot space, and more than 35 interior storage spaces, the JAECOO 5 has been designed to meet the demands of modern life

Priced from £24,505 OTR*, with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty; UK deliveries are expected from October via OMODA&JAECOO UK’s extensive dealer network

JAECOO UK to offer JAECOO 5 EV alongside JAECOO 5 ICE, with more details on the pure electric JAECOO 5 to be announced in the coming weeks

London, 23 July 2025 – JAECOO UK has officially confirmed pricing and specifications for the all-new JAECOO 5, which will be on sale later this summer. Following its UK dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed, JAECOO UK can confirm the JAECOO 5 will be priced from £24,505 OTR*. The smaller JAECOO 5 builds on the success of the JAECOO 7, bringing the same design language and outdoor-focused approach to a new corner of the SUV segment.

Defined by its upright silhouette, wide shoulders and signature waterfall grille, the JAECOO 5 takes visual cues from nature, with body lines inspired by mountain ridges and dramatic natural landscapes. But while its appearance is rugged, its intent is refined: this is a compact SUV designed to support busy, style-conscious drivers looking for versatility, capability, and everyday comfort.

Inside, the cabin focuses on space, function, and calm. Five adults can travel comfortably, with two rear ISOFIX points, while a portrait-format touchscreen and double layered silent glass reinforce the premium feel. As standard in Pure trim, it features Automatic Halogen headlights, a six-speaker SONY audio system, level 2 ADAS, six-way manually adjustable front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The Luxury trim further elevates the experience, adding an eight-speaker SONY audio system, cooled wireless phone charging, six-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, and enhanced interior finishes.

Additional premium features in the Luxury trim model include ambient lighting, a tilt and slide sunroof measuring 1.45m2, a cooled front storage box, dual-zone climate control. With over 35 storage spaces and up to 1,180 litres of boot space (with the rear seats down) in both variants, the JAECOO 5 is ready for everything – from the school run to weekend escapes and everyday commuting needs.

Power comes from the Chery International-manufactured 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection engine and 147 PS and 275 Nm of torque, paired with a responsive 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Designed to offer a dynamic yet composed drive, the JAECOO 5 is equally suited to urban commuting and longer-distance travel, with Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes to adapt to different driving styles. The front-wheel drive platform delivers reassuring performance, supported by chassis geometry specifically tuned for UK roads by Chery International’s European R&D centre.

Victor Zhang, UK Country Director JAECOO UK commented: “Following on from the success of the JAECOO 7, of which we’ve now sold more than 8,000 cars** since its launch in January [2025], the JAECOO 5 is a key addition to our growing UK range – a compact SUV that’s spacious, capable and ready for real life. As we recently demonstrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, this is a model that stands out in any setting. Debuting in the First Glance paddock and confidently making its way up the Hill, the JAECOO 5 proved it’s a car for all occasions.

“Whether you’re travelling solo, with family, or four-legged passengers in tow, it really has been engineered with thoughtful features for every journey, alongside the best in safety and driver-assistance technologies. It delivers the premium SUV experience, without the bulk.”

With JAECOO’s ‘Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors’ ethos, the JAECOO 5 provides customers with peace of mind and reassurance thanks to a global five-star safety rating, Level 2 autonomous driving and 19 ADAS safety functions. The safety suite available is designed to reduce driver fatigue and enhance focus on the road, using the latest technologies available to support drivers when needed. From its adventure-ready practicality to its refined finish and distinctive styling, the JAECOO 5 reflects the brand’s growing momentum in the UK and commitment to premium design, technology and safety.

The JAECOO 5 is available to order now at £24,505 OTR* in Pure specification, and £28,000 OTR* for the Luxury option, through OMODA&JAECOO UK’s expansive nationwide dealer network, which currently sits at 75+ dealers. Additional JAECOO-approved pet accessories for the JAECOO 5 are also available to purchase directly from these retailers, too. Deliveries are expected from October 2025. All models come with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first, with no mileage limit for the first 3 years alongside RAC Home Start as standard.

JAECOO UK will also offer a pure EV powertrain for the JAECOO 5. Further details on the JAECOO 5 EV will be announced in the coming weeks.

* All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, July 2025

** SMMT data, 8,399 sold between 31 January and 30 June 2025