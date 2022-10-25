Jaguar Land Rover UK has partnered with Plugsurfing for new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging customer offerings for its plug-in electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles

The Pan-European service gives drivers access to Europe’s largest charging network, with over 300,000 points in 27 European countries

Buyers of Jaguar and Land Rover electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles will receive an RFID charging key and access to the Jaguar or Land Rover Charging app.

Three tariffs are available: Pay-As-You-Go, Gold or Platinum, with the latter two at a monthly fee of £4.26 and £8.50 inc VAT respectively

Whitley, UK, 10th October 2022: Drivers of Jaguar or Land Rover plug-in electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles will now benefit from the launch of Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging, bringing them easy access to a network of over 300,000 charging points stretching across 27 countries and 700 separate charging point providers including Osprey, Ionity and char.gy as part of a growing network – which will see more network operators being added later this year.

Existing or new owners will receive a welcome pack to the service, including a Jaguar or Land Rover charging key which simply needs to be tapped at any one of the network’s points to initiate a charge. Access can also be granted through the Jaguar Charging or Land Rover Charging app.

With the prospect of charging a car away from home often daunting for customers, the new charging services aim to simplify the process. One charging key, one app, and a curated selection of charging points across the UK and Europe; and the way users pay for the service is equally simple.

With the Pay-As-You-Go package there is no monthly fee, and charging sessions cost simply the current variable rate at each charger. The Gold Tariff – priced at £4.26 inc. VAT per month – provides fixed prices for charging, differing depending on the speed of the charger. The Platinum Tariff, priced at £8.50 per month including VAT, reduces the fixed rates, making it suitable for drivers that are regularly charging away from home.

As Jaguar Land Rover’s future electrification plans – announced as a part of the Reimagine strategy – gather momentum, improving customer experience remain central to its strategy. The simplicity, transparency and flexibility of the new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging offerings, powered by Plugsurfing, keeps journeys hassle-free. Bespoke offerings for company car fleet managers, allow for a number of drivers to charge through one Jaguar Charging or Land Rover Charging account, giving oversight on all charging sessions and one simple invoice.

As part of the Reimagine strategy, Jaguar will be reimagined as an all-electric luxury brand by 2025, while all Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. The transformation to full electrification at Jaguar is already under way, with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUV accompanied by the Jaguar E-PACE and the Jaguar F-PACE plug-in electric hybrids.

Land Rover is embracing the strategy too, with a battery-electric Range Rover set to premiere in 2024. The New Range Rover is already available with an extended range plug-in electric hybrid, producing CO 2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 70 miles of EV range. The recently revealed, dynamic New Range Rover Sport will also offer pure electric propulsion from 2024, with two extended-range plug-in electric hybrid vehicles already available. Plug-in electric hybrid versions of the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Land Rover Defender are also already available to order.

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “This is a significant step forward for us and our customers as we move closer to our all-electric future. Creating simplicity and convenience throughout the EV ownership experience is a key objective and, until now, we have been impacted by a compromised public charging infrastructure. With our new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging services, we can serve our fleet and business customers with valuable management tools, and enhance the charging process by making it more simple and convenient for drivers throughout the UK and across Europe.”