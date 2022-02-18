Premium Black Pack introduced: Enhances I-PACE’s visual impact and presence with combination of the Black Pack, new Gloss Black 22-inch wheels, rear spoiler and air suspension. Ostuni White metallic paint is also now available

Enhances I-PACE’s visual impact and presence with combination of the Black Pack, new Gloss Black 22-inch wheels, rear spoiler and air suspension. Ostuni White metallic paint is also now available Amazon Alexa: Jaguar I-PACE now has Alexa 1 , enabling drivers to control navigation and music 2 , manage calendars, hear news, check the weather and control smart home devices 3 – just by asking

Jaguar I-PACE now has Alexa enabling drivers to control navigation and music , manage calendars, hear news, check the weather and control smart home devices – just by asking Seamless integration with Pivi Pro : Makes voice control simple and intuitive so customers can connect to more of their world – while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road

: Makes voice control simple and intuitive so customers can connect to more of their world – while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road Interact with your I-PACE from anywhere: From checking your range to making sure the doors are locked, you can ask the Jaguar Remote Skill for Alexa. This is also available on all Jaguar models with the Pivi Pro and Touch Pro infotainment systems (UK and US customers only) 4

From checking your range to making sure the doors are locked, you can ask the Jaguar Remote Skill for Alexa. This is also available on all Jaguar models with the Pivi Pro and Touch Pro infotainment systems (UK and US customers only) Alexa integrated across the Jaguar range: In addition to I-PACE, all new Jaguar models equipped with Pivi Pro will come with Alexa

In addition to I-PACE, all new Jaguar models equipped with Pivi Pro will come with Alexa Made available from February: More than 55,000 existing owners of compatible Jaguar models with Pivi Pro will receive Alexa via a software-over-the-air update 5

More than 55,000 existing owners of compatible Jaguar models with Pivi Pro will receive Alexa via a software-over-the-air update In-vehicle notification: All existing owners of compatible Jaguar models will receive a direct notification via their vehicle’s touchscreen to install Alexa. Find out more about Alexa and how to activate here

All existing owners of compatible Jaguar models will receive a direct notification via their vehicle’s touchscreen to install Alexa. Find out more about Alexa and how to activate here Watch the I-PACE Alexa film here

here I-PACE is available to order now at jaguar.co.uk and priced from £65,620 in the UK

Gaydon, UK: The Jaguar I-PACE now offers more driver-focused technology than ever and new options to enhance its multi-award-winning design.

Customers who wish to enhance the I-PACE’s multi-award-winning design can now choose the new Premium Black Pack option, giving I-PACE even more visual impact and presence. This brings a Gloss Black finish to the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges, together with striking 22-inch ‘Style 5056’ split-spoke wheels finished in Gloss Black, a rear spoiler and air suspension.

I-PACE is also now available in Ostuni White for the first time. This beautiful metallic finish joins the existing range of solid, metallic and premium metallic paints.

The all-electric performance SUV becomes the first Jaguar to feature Amazon Alexa voice control. Seamlessly integrated, it brings the familiar Alexa experience to the I-PACE and provides natural voice interaction with the Pivi Pro infotainment system’s features including navigation, media playback, phone calls, and compatible smart devices. Following its debut on I-PACE, all new Jaguars with Pivi Pro will come with Alexa.

Requests such as ‘Alexa, navigate me to home’, ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ and ‘Alexa show me nearby coffee shops’ can all be done by voice. You can also check the news, the weather and manage your schedule or shopping list – just by asking.

Existing owners of I-PACE models with Pivi Pro are among more than 55,000 Jaguar customers to have been offered Alexa in a software-over-the-air update. Owners will be notified via a message displayed in their vehicle’s touchscreen.

Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air-updates.”

Christian Mentz, Head of Alexa Automotive International, said: “Customers around the world interact with Alexa billions of times each week, making life easier, more productive, and more fun. We’re excited to deliver that same delightful, convenient experience to Jaguar customers – and because Alexa is always getting smarter, new features and capabilities will be added over time and delivered to their vehicles automatically.”

The Alexa voice experience is intuitive to use, making it easy for customers to operate while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Alexa even makes it possible to control compatible smart home features such as heating and lighting from your I-PACE. You only have to ask: ‘Alexa, set the living room temperature to 20 degrees’, for example.

Customers in the UK and US will also be able to control and check on their I-PACE wherever they are using the Jaguar Remote Skill on any Alexa-enabled device. ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range’, ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar if my car is fully charged’ or ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar if my doors are locked’ are just some of the features customers can use. In addition to all other Jaguar models with Pivi Pro, this functionality is also available to customers in these markets with vehicles equipped with the Touch Pro infotainment system.

As well as Alexa, the I-PACE offers a wealth of smart technologies to make journeys simpler and more enjoyable. The Smartphone Pack with wireless Apple CarPlay® is standard. Wireless Android Auto™ is also standard. In addition, Pivi Pro can connect two phones simultaneously, and an optional wireless device charging pad beneath the centre console features a signal booster to improve network reception and Wi-Fi.

And before the journey even begins, the I-PACE’s Preferred Charging Period feature enables customers to set a desired start and finish time for charging – helping them take advantage of the reduced rate electricity tariffs available in many markets. It can also let them set a specific state-of-charge they want the battery to reach – 80 per cent, for example.

1In-car features should be used by drivers only when safe to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of the vehicle at all times. Amazon Alexa is available in specific Markets only. Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Music, Audible and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Certain Alexa functionality is dependent on smart home technology.

2Amazon is always updating the number of media streaming providers that are supported. The following providers have been certified for use: Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer, Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle, iHeartRadio and Pandora.

3Additional products and setup required for smart home functionality. Alexa-compatible smart home device required.

4Available in UK and US Markets only. Customers must have an InControl account and InControl Remote subscription.

512-month subscription required. Available in connected markets only. Online Pack for S specification packs and above. Vehicle must have Pivi Pro infotainment system and valid Online Pack subscription, and software has to be updated to OS3.0 or later to enable Alexa. Existing vehicles may require multiple updates to get to OS3.0 and for some owners this may require a Retailer visit. Vehicle software has to be updated and ‘activated’ to enable Alexa. User must have a valid Amazon account.