Jason Isaacs and His Mini Big Band is Coming to Town

Jason Isaacs, the ITV Peoples Crooner award winner, is set to make a triumphant return to his hometown for a one-off gig at the iconic Tyne Theatre and Opera House on June 8, 2024. Fresh from the Cayman Islands, Jason is bringing his Mini Big Band to deliver a night of classic tunes and unforgettable performances.

Born in Newcastle, Jason’s musical journey began when he received a saxophone as a Christmas gift from his parents, sparking a passion that would shape his life. With his band leader Darren Irwin, Jason has assembled an all-star band comprising some of the finest musicians from the UK, predominantly hailing from the north-east of England.

The show promises an evening of timeless rat pack classics, including hits like ‘Come Fly With Me,’ ‘Mr. Bo Jangles,’ and ‘Ain’t That a Kick in the Head.’ Expect to be serenaded with the enchanting sounds of Louis Prima, Bobby Darrin, Andy Williams, and Elvis, along with a few surprises, all delivered with Jason’s award-winning vocals and cool saxophone playing.

Having honed his musical skills through years of dedication and self-teaching, Jason’s journey took him from Bangkok to New York, playing with notable figures like Blue Lou of the Blues Brothers and sharing the stage with the legendary Tony Bennett. His musical adventures continued through Munich and Marbella, ultimately leading him back to Newcastle, where he embraced his love for the rat pack classics and big band accompaniment.

Critics have praised Jason Isaacs for his commanding stage presence and exceptional talent, with endorsements from respected figures like Pete Waterman, Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet, and West End Producer Roger Bruce.

The upcoming performance at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House promises to be a night of high-energy entertainment, with Jason’s Mini Big Band delivering a show that captures the spirit of the swinging era. Audience engagement and fun are at the forefront of the performance, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Jason Isaacs and His Mini Big Band in action. Tickets for the June 8, 2024, show are available now at Tyne Theatre & Opera House.