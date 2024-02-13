Fat Chance UK Tour

UK tour 2024

Funny, politically powerful one-woman play Fat Chance explores fatphobia and class stigma, and embarks on national tour

FAT CHANCE

In association with Northern Stage

Written & Performed by Rachel Stockdale

Directed by Jonluke McKie

“I’m not saying I’m not beautiful. I’m saying I’m fat AND beautiful”

Meet Rachel – a 20-something actress from Boro whose funny, celebratory and politically powerful one-woman play explores her true-life experience of weight gain from size 8 to 18. From audition nerves and throwaway comments to literally breaking a leg this play is for:

Anyone who’s felt like they had to shrink themselves

Anyone who’s adapted to be more palatable to others

Anyone who’s ever put on or lost weight and been treated differently

Anyone who had free school dinners

Anyone who feels they don’t fit.

This unconventional show looks at the pitfalls of trying to have it all.

“On rare occasions… you get to see a theatre performer who changes the way you see the world. So it was when Rachel Stockdale held the stage and audience… in Fat Chance.”

North East Bylines ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

“I’ve never felt an audience collectively hold its breath in sheer shock and anticipation. This is raw and this is real.”

The Crack Magazine ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

“A remarkable first production. I have no doubt she will move onto great things.”

The Arts Business ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

“Eat your heart out Jo Brand, there’s a new girl on the block and one with a message to boot.”

The Reviews Hub ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Rachel Stockdale, a fat, benefit class actress from Middlesbrough is inviting anyone who’s ever put on or lost weight, anyone who had free school meals and anyone who feels they ‘don’t fit’ to join her for her celebratory one-woman play Fat Chance, coming to your local venue this spring.

This funny and politically powerful show explores Rachel’s true-life experience of weight gain from size 8 to 18, and the challenges she has faced along the way in her effort to carve out a career as an actress. Opening on 8th March, International Women’s Day, the production will embark on a 24-date tour, taking in venues across the country.

As Rachel explains: “Fat Chance condenses my twenties into a 70 minute show which examines everything from the changing relationship I’ve had with my body, other people’s fear of fatness and class stigma. Since the age of seven I have wanted to be an actor. After growing up in a single parent family on benefits living in the top 1% of underprivileged areas in the UK – central Middlesbrough – I went on to graduate from Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) after gaining a scholarship. Since then in my career as a professional actor I’ve been told by top agents that even though I have talent I’m ‘too fat, Northern and female’. Fat Chance is a funny, reflective look at my life and struggles to succeed in an industry that doesn’t want to represent people like me.”

Rachel added “After four years in development, preview performances at Newcastle’s Live Theatre and a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, we are passionate about sharing this important story with audiences across the UK.”

The tour of Fat Chance has been made possible with funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England and with kind support from Northern Stage.