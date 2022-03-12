The new Jeep ® Grand Cherokee to arrive in the UK with 4xe plug-in hybrid technology to make it the most efficient Grand Cherokee yet in terms of fuel consumption, the most technologically advanced and luxurious ever, all with the brand’s legendary 4×4 capability

First Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid delivers 380hp of combined power and 637Nm of torque, up to 31 miles of electric range and three drive modes: hybrid, electric and e-save

The Jeep portfolio now includes a line-up of electrified SUVs featuring both e-hybrid and 4xe powertrains

The fifth generation of the most awarded SUV ever features a complete ly renewed architecture, new interior and exterior design, cutting-edge technologies including a 10-inch digital display, Uconnect 5 system and superior levels of luxury and refinement

Performance, comfort and unparalleled off-road capabilities set a new standard for the full-size SUV segment

The Grand Cherokee 4xe will debut in the UK with the Summit Reserve, the first model to be initially available for ordering, featuring full-option specification, maximum comfort and safety, and a launch offer

Customers can find out more about the launch offer by visiting www.jeep.co.uk and can also pre-order via the dedicated platform that will be open from 24th February until 31st March 2022

The All-New Jeep Grand Cherokee is now available for UK customers to register their interest.

4xe plug-in hybrid technology

The arrival of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is a significant moment in the brand’s evolution and another piece in the jigsaw of the brand’s strategy to electrify the entire line-up. It consolidates the 4xe badge as authentic Jeep branding, to represent the new 4×4 and its ability to combine renowned capabilities with greater sustainability, exemplary efficiency and even more safety and driving pleasure. The application of 4xe plug-in hybrid technology to the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides the brand’s flagship with benchmark off-roading capabilities, courtesy of the instantaneous availability of torque performance which is guaranteed by the combination of both turbo petrol and electric propulsion, and the option to drive with zero CO 2 emissions.

The most technologically advanced, luxurious Grand Cherokee ever with legendary 4×4 performance

The fifth generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the SUV that has received more awards than any other – features a new architecture, 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, a new exterior design and a new interior created using quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies. As the 4×4 originators, Jeep continues its journey towards a future of ‘Zero Emission Freedom’, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is the most technologically advanced Jeep Grand Cherokee with the best 4×4 performance ever.

Equipped with state-of-the-art systems, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been designed in its entirety to offer unparalleled off-road capabilities and safe driving dynamics. The Quadra-Drive II 4×4 drive systems, Quadra-Lift air suspension and the Selec-Terrain traction management system – offering a choice among five driving modes: Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Rock, and Sport – ensure the Grand Cherokee retains the Jeep brand’s legendary 4×4 capabilities.

Only available via the website

Customers in the UK wishing to pre-order the Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve can do so via the website www.jeep.co.uk from 24 February to 31 March 2022. By pre-ordering, customers will have access to the launch offer which includes a wallbox for efficient home charging, four years of Jeep® Wave servicing and roadside assistance. In addition to this, the first 20 customers to finalise their order of the Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve will be invited to an exclusive experiential event featuring the new Grand Cherokee 4xe, as well as the first 4×4 and origin of the legend.

Jeep ® Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve : the flagship that sets new standards in the segment

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe debuts with the Summit Reserve which stands out for its wide-ranging specification as standard. The 21-inch polished alloy wheels – the largest ever on a Grand Cherokee – enhance the broader track, while the diamond black roof in contrast with the bodywork defines its lowered line and emphasises the rear spoilers on the vertical pillar. The model comes in six exterior paint colours – Diamond Black, Bright White, Velvet Red, Baltic Grey, Silver Zynith, and Midnight Sky – all with a black roof and embellished with Platinum Chrome details.

Craftsmanship and functional beauty are also the basis for the interior, the standout features of which include walnut accents and door/seat upholstery in Palermo leather. The driver and passenger seats can be electrically adjusted into 16 positions, are equipped with lumbar support and memory function, and also offer a massage function built into the backrest. The rear seats are also heated and ventilated. The front fascia houses the new, slimmer vents of the air conditioning system – with four zones, to guarantee exceptional comfort for all passengers, a new centre console, wireless charging system and 10-inch digital screens (for the digital instrument panel and radio touchscreen), as well as an exclusive 10.25-inch interactive display for the front seat passenger.

The Jeep ® Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve also upgrades to the 950-watt McIntosh sound system with 19 speakers. One of the finest in the world, it uses the same technology as McIntosh home sound systems. The magnets and coils in the speakers produce a unique sound, without a hint of distortion. To create an environment tailored to your taste, the interior also features a full suite of customisable LED lights with day/night settings and an ambient lighting system with the option to choose between five colours.

The new Grand Cherokee sports more high-tech specifications than it ever has. As standard, the Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve receives:

Level 2 (L2) ADAS

New 10-inch colour Head-up Display (HUD) in the windscreen

Front passenger screen for navigation, camera image display and entertainment

New night vision camera

New digital rear mirror

Full-LED headlamps

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist

Full speed forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Superior connectivity in-car and on your smartphone: the debut of the latest suite of services

Jeep ® Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve is the best-connected model ever, courtesy of Uconnect™ 5 – the most advanced Uconnect system ever, with four 10-inch digital displays. The system includes a full built-in toolkit to manage and make the mobility experience extremely intuitive, via the suite of Uconnect™ Services available both on the Uconnect™ 5 system and on the revamped Jeep app. The advanced connectivity of the Grand Cherokee 4xe has been developed to meet customers’ varying requirements and to simplify the 4xe experience in all driving conditions, with a suite of services to control many of the vehicle’s features, remotely and comfortably. Thanks to the Jeep® mobile app, customers can quickly and easily manage vehicle status, search for charging stations, receive support in the event of any difficulties, emergencies or attempted theft. Furthermore, customers can always be informed about vehicle maintenance through monthly reports via email.

The Uconnect™ Services includes a suite of connected services dedicated to electrified driving and advanced connectivity, including My Assistant, My Car, My Remote, My eCharge, My Navigation and the optional My Wifi and My Alert packages. With the Grand Cherokee, many new services are making their debut, including Jeep® Offroad Pages on the mobile app, even more advanced remote controls, Eco Score to monitor driving style and much more.