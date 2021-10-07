New levels, new mechanics, and a new chef are just some of the presents unwrapped today as part of the celebrations for Ghost Town Games’ calamitous cooking series.

Monday, 9th August 2021 – Team17 and Ghost Town Games invite players to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the award-winning Overcooked! franchise with the free Birthday Party update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Five new birthday themed levels, the new Tabby Cat chef, a recipe to make a cup of tea, and in-game Switcheroo mechanic where living playing cards stalk the levels transporting players across the kitchen, are all on the menu and available to Overcooked! All You Can Eat players from today. Overcooked! All You Can Eat is also serving up a free taster, with the entire game free to play on Steam between 6pm BST 9th August, until 6pm BST on 11th August.

Available for Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 5, and PC, Overcooked! All You Can Eat serves up the definitive edition of the Overcooked! franchise; including all 200+ levels from both games (and their downloadable content), new kitchens and chefs, and the ability to use assist and accessibility options so all chefs can enjoy the culinary chaos. Running in up to 4K and at 60fps (30fps on the Nintendo Switch), the rebuilt versions of both games look and play better than ever, all while bringing cross-platform multiplayer to the series for the first time.

“Five years on, still the most rewarding aspect of working on Overcooked! is getting to see and hear the reaction from players around the world. Seeing the fan art, the music covers, the cosplay and even the occasional tattoo is something I’ll never get used to. Hearing stories about players bonding with friends and loved-ones over their time spent playing the game together is something we’re humbled to have played a part in.”

Oli De-Vine, co-founder, Ghost Town Games said: “Wow, it’s been five years! Well first I have to acknowledge the amazing folks at Team17, without whom we wouldn’t be at this point at all. It’s been an amazing journey together with so many developers working tirelessly to make the game what it is today, which is something we frankly couldn’t have made any other way. Also, multiplayer games are only what they are because of community, and the community on this game is just amazing. Maybe it’s a virtue of being a game about cooperation and communication, but we’re really happy the game has found such a kind audience who are always so supportive and welcoming of the things we make, and who come and play together from all over the world. It’s been great, thank you all very much.”

Overcooked! All You Can Eat Key Features:

Every mouthful : Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second (30fps on Nintendo Switch) in up to 4K resolution

: Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second (30fps on Nintendo Switch) in up to 4K resolution Multiple multiplayer courses: Levels originally from Overcooked! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality

Levels originally from Overcooked! are playable with online multiplayer support for the very first time, with every Overcooked! All You Can Eat kitchen also featuring cross-play functionality Exclusive new kitchens & cooks: New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat

New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat Trophies/Achievements: Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock

Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock Cooking for all: Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before.

Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before. Birthday Celebrations: With the free Birthday Party update, the new Switcheroo mechanic will have players all turned around as they try to bake cakes and brew tea across five birthday themed levels

Chefs playing Overcooked! All You Can Eat on Steam can also pick up the game for 40% off (£17.99, $23.99, € 23.99) between 9th-13th August, with various other discounts being available across the catalogue of Overcooked! games and content on all platforms.