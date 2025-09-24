JOIN THE UK’S LEADERSHIP ON NATURE FINANCE IN EFFORT TO REBUILD OUR NATURAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Nature Finance UK Conference 2025 is the largest meeting of nature finance professionals in the UK. This event will bring together over 400 experts across finance, sustainability, conservation, land management, and policy. With over 20 sessions led by more than 50 speakers, attendees will engage in diverse conversations addressing the latest in policy, standards, pipeline developments, transactions, and investment opportunities.

Key sessions to watch are: ‘What will nature finance be achieving in 2040? Looking ahead to the new era of financing natural infrastructure for the next decades.’ And ‘Making Landscape Recovery Work: A scalable investment in natural and built infrastructure in the Cotswolds, that delivers measurable returns.’

Speakers include: Rowan Douglas CBE (CEO, Climate Risk & Resilience, Howden), Helen Avery (Director of Nature Programmes, Green Finance Institute), Craig Mackenzie (Senior Lecturer, Climate and Nature Finance, University of Edinburgh Business School), Andy Creak (CEO, Kana Earth), Naomi Conway (UK Director of Nature, Palladium).