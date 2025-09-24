  • Wed. Sep 24th, 2025

JOIN THE UK’S LEADERSHIP ON NATURE FINANCE IN EFFORT TO REBUILD OUR NATURAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Sep 24, 2025

 

  • The national meeting of finance, investment, land and environmental management, and corporate affairs professionals is taking place in November 2025
  • Since the inaugural event in 2018, the Nature Finance UK Conference has been a platform for the launch of investment strategies and enterprises that now form part of a fast-growing green economy set for £billions in transactions

 

 

Who:

Nature Finance, the UK’s key conference dedicated to unlocking private capital for nature restoration.

What:

Nature Finance UK Conference 2025 is the largest meeting of nature finance professionals in the UK. This event will bring together over 400 experts across finance, sustainability, conservation, land management, and policy. With over 20 sessions led by more than 50 speakers, attendees will engage in diverse conversations addressing the latest in policy, standards, pipeline developments, transactions, and investment opportunities.

Key sessions to watch are: ‘What will nature finance be achieving in 2040? Looking ahead to the new era of financing natural infrastructure for the next decades.’ And ‘Making Landscape Recovery Work: A scalable investment in natural and built infrastructure in the Cotswolds, that delivers measurable returns.’

Speakers include: Rowan Douglas CBE (CEO, Climate Risk & Resilience, Howden), Helen Avery (Director of Nature Programmes, Green Finance Institute), Craig Mackenzie (Senior Lecturer, Climate and Nature Finance, University of Edinburgh Business School), Andy Creak (CEO, Kana Earth), Naomi Conway (UK Director of Nature, Palladium).

When:

25 November 2025 – 9:30-20:00

Where:

IET London; Savoy Place – 2 Savoy Pl, London WC2R 0BL

How:

Businesses and individuals looking to attend the Conference, please visit https://ecosystemsknowledge.net/event/nature-finance-uk-2025/ for more information.

