Vegan Women’s Club Announces Ambassadors: Empowering Voices for Veganism

The Vegan Women’s Club is excited to announce its initial team of inspirational ambassadors:

Heather Mills, Juliet Gellatley, Jasmine Harman, Wendy Turner Webster and Dr. Shireen Kassam.

These passionate ladies are dedicated to promoting veganism for the planet, animals and for health – as well as supporting the club’s mission to empower vegan women.

Vegan Women’s Club is creating a space where likeminded women can come together to share their experiences, overcome challenges, network and make friends. It is the first club of its kind.

The Vegan Women’s Club will be offering exclusive events, special discounts, a range of resources to help members both personally and professionally…. And more!

Meet Our Ambassadors!

Heather Mills

Five times World Record holder, businesswoman and activist Heather is a passionate advocate for veganism for people, the planet as well as the animals.

“I’m honoured to represent Vegan Women’s Club. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with women who share my commitment to making a positive impact through veganism.”

Juliet Gellatley

Founder of the vegan charity Viva! Juliet has been a prominent figure in animal rights activism for decades. She is committed to raising awareness about animal welfare and promoting a plant-based lifestyle.

“I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the Vegan Women’s Club! Empowering women to embrace veganism not only benefits animals it also encourages a community of support and compassion.”

Jasmine Harman

TV presenter and vegan advocate Jasmine has inspired many with her passion for healthy living and cruelty free choices.

“I’m excited to be part of the Vegan Women’s Club….. Together, we can create a powerful network of women who uplift each other and champion the vegan lifestyle.”

Dr. Shireen Kassam

A well respected consultant and academic, Dr. Shireen focuses on the health benefits of a plant based diet. She is an advocate for using evidence based information to promote veganism.

“Vegan Women’s Club is a wonderful idea and I am delighted to be invited as an ambassador. I look forward to being part of the team and meeting new members.”

Wendy Turner Webster

Wendy is a British television presenter and producer, and an award winning animal rights campaigner. Best known for hosting the popular UK show Pet Rescue, she has dedicated much of her career to promoting animal welfare and ethical treatment.

“I have been vegan over 35 years and can say that nothing beats that connection when meeting likeminded people. I can not wait to meet the WVC members!”

Vegan Women’s Club Co founder Victoria Featherstone Pearce says:

“Our ambassadors are passionate about creating a strong network among vegan women, offering guidance and inspiration. These amazing ladies have inspired Karin and I for many years and we can not thank them enough for their belief and support.”

Vegan Women’s Club Co founder Karin Ridgers says:

“With their diverse backgrounds and expertise, the ambassadors will provide valuable insights and share their journeys, motivating members and help to build a supportive, empowering community.”

The Vegan Women’s Club is thrilled to embark on this journey with its ambassadors, who will help elevate the voices of vegan women everywhere.

To learn more about our ambassadors and their contributions, visit www.veganwomensclub.com.