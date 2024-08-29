JOINING THE DOTS…

A POPULAR Heaton restaurant has signed on the dot-ted line to take over a prime site in neighbouring Jesmond.

Dot Bagels, at Chillingham Road, Newcastle, is known for its handmade bagels, which have earned it a growing reputation among North East food lovers.

And now it is set to bring its menu of six different types of bagel, with a choice of 18 different fillings, to Acorn Road.

The new Jesmond Dot Bagels is set to open at the former Greggs outlet in September, giving customers the chance to try everything from the traditional Boujie Lox, with smoked salmon and cream cheese, to others inspired by Middle Eastern and American cuisines.

The Reuben – pastrami, cheese, mustard mayo, gherkins and sauerkraut – is inspired by the flavours of New York City, as is the New York Parmo; a stateside version of the North East classic, with a breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce –mozzarella cheese, signature Dot sauce and rocket.

The NFC contains Nashville fried buttermilk chicken with green goddess slaw and buffalo sauce, while the Hallou-me? bagel is filled with roasted mediterranean vegetables, halloumi, pesto, balsamic glaze and rocket.

Vegan and vegetarian alternatives to the meat-based fillings are available while the

Shawarma del Rey and the Sriracha Slide have been specifically created with vegans in mind.

The Shawarma is a jackfruit version of the Middle Eastern spit roasted spiced kebab with chopped salad, pickled red cabbage and a tangy, mango amba sauce while the slide features tofu fried in a sriracha sauce with pickled carrot and mooli slaw.

The bagels themselves can be either plain or baked with sesame seeds, crispy onion and garlic, Cheddar and chives, Cheddar and jalapeños or a combination of onion, garlic, sesame and poppy seeds.

And Dot Bagels also recently introduced pizza bagels and pizza pops; small round potato bites coated with marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella.

The Jesmond opening marks a return to Acorn Road for the brand, which had a branch there under previous ownership and owner Stuart Young, said Jesmond “is an absolutely perfect fit for us.

“Not only is Acorn Road a thriving destination venue, with a high proportion of independent traders,” he said, “but it’s also home to a huge number of students and they form a sizeable percentage of our existing customer base.

“We are thoroughly looking forward to bringing Dot Bagels to Jesmond.”

Along with the Chillingham Road site, Dot Bagels are sold at the company’s sister outlet – Claremont Teahouse at Eldon Place, Newcastle.

Dot Bagels at Jesmond will open daily from 8am until 3pm and the bagels – cooked freshly every day at Chillingham Road – will also be available by delivery via UberEats.

For the full menu visit www.dotbagels.com