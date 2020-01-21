Cashmere or sleeveless sweaters, shirts and polo shirts as well as pants affirm a new look, inspired by the NBA champion’s style and his balance of audacity and elegance. Four leather goods pieces – including a pouch and a wallet – as well as bob hats, necklaces and jacquard ties complement this collection, while square silk scarves subtly combine the toile de Jouy and Wings prints. Adding the final touch to the compelling range, a low version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior is also introduced.