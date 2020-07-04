The Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 SE reduces layers of Russell Westbrook’s third performance model to help enable his dynamic, slashing style of play. Specifically, the midfoot strap is removed, the topline of the collar is cut lower and the textile upper was recreated to be lightweight and provide secure lockdown. A Zoom Air unit in the forefoot gives a responsive ride for end-to-end speed.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 Flash Crimson

Adorned in coral and violet sections, the Flash Crimson colorway releases July 2.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 SE Atomic Orange

Inspired by the bright colors of summertime, the Atomic Orange colorway releases July 15.

Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3 SE Primary Colors

The raw, blueprint-like writing on the shoe draws from the red lining made by footwear designers during the pattern trial process. Each color represents a professional team that Westbrook has played for. The Primary Colors colorway releases September 17.