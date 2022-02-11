Classic romantics and cynics alike, we all have love in our lives that’s worth celebrating this Valentine’s Day. So whether you’re dining with a partner, a friend, a family member or simply treating yourself, you can be sure to have a good time with Prezzo Leeds’s delicious Valentine’s Day set menu.

Prezzo is launching two new specials for you and your loved one this Valentine’s Day. The Grilled Chicken with Lemon and Tarragon Risotto is bursting with flavour, cooked in a lemon and tarragon butter with white wine, peas and parsley, then topped with grilled chicken breast, rocket and a drizzle of lemon infused oil. The Chorizo and Ricotta Ravioli is soaked in a deep rich, red-as -roses pomodoro sauce with Calabrese sausage and cherry tomatoes, and finished with shavings of Italian cheese and basil.

To make your special meal as indulgent as can be, Prezzo Leeds is offering a special Valentine’s Day set menu with 2 courses for £18.95 or 3 courses for £23.50.

Customers enjoying the set menu will also have the option to swap their dessert for a digestivo cocktail, so end your meal on a high with a vodka and coffee combo Espresso Martini, or else opt for a Triple Chocolate Tart, rich chocolate mousse and ganache on a crumbly biscuit base topped with raspberry – because nothing says romance quite like indulgence does.

Prezzo is making it just as easy to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home with click and collect or delivery. With all the comfort of a great meal in, but with the delicious Prezzo flavour you can enjoy it either cuddled up on the sofa or over candle-light, – takeaway doesn’t get more romantic than this.

Other classics on the set menu include the Crispy Fried Mozzarella and Calamari starters, the Tre Gusti Pizza and the Chicken Alfredo Tagliatelle, the Honeycomb Smash Cheesecake and many, many more.