Growth plans have been announced for a partnership providing key services to thousands of customers across the North East and Cumbria.

Karbon Solutions has been working alongside Castles and Coasts Housing Association (CCHA) looking after their customers’ heating in 7,000 homes in the North East and Cumbria since 2015.

Now the business has committed to an extension of its work, stepping up to carry out all repairs and maintenance, and grounds maintenance work for 1,450 CCHA customers’ homes in the North East.

Karbon Solutions is a ‘cost sharing vehicle’ (CSV) which allows any tax exempt organisation like housing associations and schools to provide services to one another’s customers without paying VAT. Karbon Homes and CCHA were founder members of the Karbon Solutions cost sharing vehicle.

Thanks to the partnership, CCHA customers benefit from a high-quality service at cost, making the service competitive on price and ensuring good value for money.

By incorporating this new work, both Karbon Homes and CCHA will further benefit from cost savings and efficiencies, generated by efficiencies of scale through an overlap in geography, as both organisations own and manage homes in the same geographical footprint. This also enables a reduction in unnecessary travel from outside the area, compared to other suppliers, which is an efficient and environmentally friendly way to work.

Ian Johnson, director of property services, said: “We are very pleased to be extending the work that Karbon Solutions does for Castles & Coasts. It’s been a very successful partnership over the last six years, delivering heating services to CCHA customers, and now we have an opportunity to extend that relationship.

“I look forward to Karbon Solutions going from strength to strength over the coming months and years.”

Rob Brittain, CCHA’s Property Services Director, said: “We are delighted to build on our long standing and successful partnership with Karbon Homes, to ensure that our residents are provided with a consistent and high-quality repairs and maintenance service.

“Both CCHA and Karbon pride themselves on delivering excellent services to residents and we look forward to working in collaboration, to ensure that we continually improve the services we provide, to meet our residents’ needs, whilst also providing the best possible value for money.”