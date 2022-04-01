Pioneering B-Corp brand KeepCup continues to push sustainable boundaries as it adds the first modular, twist-fit KeepCup Bottle to its existing range of reusable cups, making it even easier for customers to stay hydrated and make greener choices every day.

Available to shop now in medium (530ml, 18oz) and large (660ml, 22oz), with prices starting from RRP £25.00, KeepCup Bottle is expertly designed and manufactured using high-quality, durable materials for those seeking sustainable solutions and looking to multiply their reuse moments throughout the day.

The average Londoner buys a startling 175 bottles a year, with a total of 7.7 billion plastic bottles bought across the UK,(1) resulting in a devastating amount of single-use plastic waste. KeepCup and a new generation of reusers aim to change that, breaking free from single use-plastic.

With a modular and innovative twist-fit design, KeepCup Bottle – the first product in the new Helix range – provides ultimate convenience. It lets you twist together your favourite new Original or Thermal KeepCup base and bottle lid into a classic or mixed material bottle, or an insulated, thermal flask. Untwist the cup base and bottle lid to easily drop in fruit, ice for your cold brew, or boba, to caffeinate, hydrate and everything in-between.

Regardless of your drink of choice (hot or cold), whether you’re heading to yoga or on the morning commute or climbing a mountain, KeepCup Bottle is modularity, versatility and easy clean, all twisted into one.

Abigail Forsyth, KeepCup Co-founder and Managing Director, says, “There’s no denying that 2020 was a challenge for building the reuse movement, as the majority of cafés and hospitality declined reusable cups. However, our customer survey from 2021 revealed more than half of people use their KeepCup more than three times a week, showing reuse is back(2). As people seek to be more sustainable in their everyday lives, a few years in the making we are excited to launch the first product in our new Helix range, the KeepCup Bottle.”

Available to buy now at https://uk.keepcup.com/ in lightweight Original (BPA-free plastic), Thermal (double-walled stainless steel), or a combination of the two, customers can choose from a range of colours including black, emerald and lime green, fuchsia, white, lilac and clear. Why dispose of a single-use bottle when you can KeepCup Bottle?