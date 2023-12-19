Kelvin Fletcher and Isuzu D-Max: sowing success in ‘Farm-tastic’ style

The Isuzu D-Max supports actor and farmer Kelvin Fletcher and his family on their Peak District farm, showcasing its remarkable features,

Kelvin Fletcher highlights the vehicle’s versatility and reliability, emphasising its suitability for both farm work and family adventures,

The vehicle impressed Kelvin with outstanding capabilities, including a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, over 1-tonne payload, and exceptional off-roading performance.

26th October 2023 – Isuzu D-Max, renowned for its rugged reliability and exceptional capabilities, takes centre stage as it supports actor and farmer Kelvin Fletcher and his family in their adventurous journey on their Peak District farm. With a host of features that make it a versatile and dependable workhorse, the Isuzu D-Max proves itself as an ideal companion for both farm work and family life.

The range-topping Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up, prominently featured in Kelvin Fletcher’s farm life, has been instrumental in supporting Kelvin and his family in their farming endeavours. With a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes and a payload capacity of over 1 tonne, it is a force to be reckoned with on the farm. The model supporting Kelvin’s farming lifestyle features a tow bar, 13-pin electrics and over rail liner for practicality, essential in a workhorse vehicle. But it doesn’t stop there – the D-Max’s exceptional off-roading capabilities make it well-suited for tackling the toughest terrains, whether it’s navigating muddy fields or embarking on off-road adventures. The V-Cross is renowned for its outstanding capability, reliability, and safety features, making it the perfect companion for the Fletcher family as they tackle the demands of farm life.

Reflecting on his experience with the Isuzu D-Max, Kelvin Fletcher shared, “My experience with the Isuzu has been wholly positive. Versatility is crucial for us when choosing a vehicle as we need a machine that can do it all – the farm and the family. The Isuzu has become a must-have for me on the farm – the power and easy handling are massive benefits when off-road where other vehicles might struggle. The spacious interior and five-star safety rating make it ideal for school runs or taking the kids on muddy adventures as well. We even used the Isuzu to help production with all their camera kit for our new show, Fletcher’s Family Farm! So, keep your eyes peeled.”

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, commented “We are thrilled to see the Isuzu D-Max playing a pivotal role in Kelvin Fletcher’s farming activities. The D-Max’s exceptional capabilities align perfectly with the demands of farm life, offering Kelvin and his family the performance, reliability, and safety they require. We look forward to sharing in their journey as they navigate the challenges and rewards of first-generation farming.”

Kelvin Fletcher is an accomplished actor who is also widely recognised for his victory in the seventeenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, and his latest venture, “Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.” Best known for his iconic portrayal of Andy Sugden on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale, Kelvin is no stranger to the world of automotive. Following a successful acting career, Kelvin ventured into motor racing and made a mark with notable achievements. His diverse talents and passions have made him a well-respected figure in both the entertainment and automotive industries.