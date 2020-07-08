Choosing a career path is an important decision to make in life. The career you’ll choose can significantly affect your salary and earning potential, job satisfaction and security, and freedom to retire one day. But, with the number of careers to choose from, do you know which one to pick?

If you’re still clueless on which career to take, work on acquiring online life coach certification and become a life coach. As a life coach, you will work with clients in identifying their goals and developing an actionable plan of action to help them achieve all of these. It’s also your responsibility to encourage clients to grow and discover themselves in the long run.

Listed below are key reasons why you should definitely start a career in life coaching:

You Can Choose Your Niche

One of the biggest misconceptions people have when it comes to being a life coach is that they have to be well-versed in all facets of life before they can work as one. Aspiring life coaches have this notion that they have to be passionate in business, health and wellbeing, and relationships before they can become an effective life coach.

However, none of these is true because as a life coach, you can choose your niche and focus on one area alone. For example, if you’re someone who is interested in health and wellbeing, you can help your clients by suggesting diets and healthier lifestyle choices. As a life coach, you can also help your clients in their businesses, relationships, careers, or transitions in life. This means that regardless of how limited the scope of your interests and passions are, you can still work as a life coach and succeed in this career path!

Aside from your own interests, iNLP Center offers NLP training as well so you can easily determine which areas to focus on when you work as a life coach.

You Get To Set Your Own Prices

Your ability to earn highly depends on the career you choose to take. Choosing to pursue a career in a saturated industry will make it hard for you to stand out from your competitors and can become the reason why you’ll have lesser chances of earning more.

You won’t have to worry about this problem when you choose to become a life coach because aside from being a relatively new industry, life coaching allows you to set your own prices. Since you will be the one facilitating the session with a client, you get to decide if you’re going to require a retainer’s fee from clients or charge them hourly or per session. This will enable you to earn fast and eventually improve your financial stability.

You Can Become An Expert In Your Own Life

The beauty of life lies in its unpredictability. Not knowing what will happen next will inspire you to make the most out of every experience and look forward to the things that will happen tomorrow. However, it’s also this unpredictability that makes life challenging. For some people, this can cause stress and frustration.

As you help your clients transform challenges into opportunities and realize their victories in life, you will unknowingly become an expert in your own life. The strategies you will learn and apply to your client’s life will also be the same strategies you’ll apply to your own.

Through life coaching, you’ll be able to help countless people improve their outlook about the unpredictability of life, all while improving yours, as well—so, this career path is basically a win-win for you!

You Meet New And Positive People

The people you surround yourself with can affect your outlook and quality of life. If you often hang out with individuals who only focus on their problems and wallow all day about them, it won’t be long before you’ll do the same. Over time, these people can even become the reason why your once bubbly personality will be gone.

Life coaching will steer you away from this direction because when you work as one, you’ll be able to meet new and positive people. The clients who will pay for your services are not people who have perfect lives; these are individuals who also have bad days, but instead of feeling hopeless and negative about them, they ask help from a pro to improve their current state.

The positivity of your clients will eventually rub on you, making it very easy for you to survive your hard days on your own.

Start Now

Life coaching can be very rewarding, but you’ll have to undergo training and acquire licenses for you to become one. Start scouting for organizations or businesses that offer these services and sign up as soon as possible. The sooner you comply with these requirements, the faster you can become a life coach!