KGM Motors UK congratulates Cawdor Cars on 40 years of success

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is delighted to celebrate Cawdor Cars’ 40 years of serving drivers across South and West Wales. Since opening in 1985, the family-run dealership has earned a reputation for trust, reliability, and exceptional customer service, establishing itself as a valued part of the local automotive community.

Over four decades, Cawdor Cars has combined high-quality vehicles, expert guidance, and outstanding aftersales support to deliver a seamless motoring experience. The KGM dealership, located at the Old Foundry, Llanybydder, SA40 9XP, is proud to showcase the full KGM range, including the bold Rexton SUV, award-winning Musso pickup, family-ready Korando, stylish Tivoli, the all-new Actyon, and the versatile Torres and fully electric Torres EVX. Customers can explore these vehicles with knowledgeable staff providing expert advice and guidance at every stage.

Wyn Evans, Operations Director at Cawdor Cars, said: “Reaching our 40th anniversary is a significant milestone for our team and our customers, and we are delighted to celebrate this achievement alongside KGM. We look forward to continuing to serve our communities with outstanding vehicles and exceptional service for many years to come.”

Beyond vehicle sales, Cawdor Cars offers comprehensive aftersales support, including manufacturer-approved servicing, genuine KGM parts, MOT testing, and flexible finance solutions. Whether customers are seeking a family SUV, a robust pickup, or an electric vehicle, Cawdor Cars provides a seamless experience from first enquiry through long-term ownership.

Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, added: “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with Cawdor Cars. Their dedication to customer service and community-focused approach mirrors our own values at KGM. Their 40-year heritage and expertise make them an excellent partner, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership into the next decade.”

To find out more or to book a test drive, visit: www.kgm-motors.co.uk