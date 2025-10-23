Bentley welcomes new global brand ambassador: renowned British actor, Lucien Laviscount

As a global brand ambassador for Bentley’s next chapter, Lucien Laviscount will align audience and community engagement across key cultural moments

Laviscount drives a Bentley Continental GT Speed designed to his own personal specification

Hailing from Burnley, he joins Bentley in celebrating Northern roots that have grown into global recognition

Known for his breakout role as Alfie in Emily in Paris and a self-proclaimed ‘Story Teller’, Laviscount will bring his voice to the brand’s evolving narrative

(Crewe, 21 October 2025) Bentley Motors today names British actor Lucien Laviscount as a global brand ambassador, after sparking excitement during recent appearances at Bentley events. From Goodwood Festival of Speed to the Joe & the Juice partnership launch, Laviscount’s presence has fuelled speculation among fans – now confirmed as he begins a new chapter with the marque.

Growing up in Burnley, Laviscount’s first memory of seeing a Bentley “in the wild” was while playing football in the back streets: “everyone just stopped”, he recalls. That sense of presence stayed with him, and more than 25 years later, Laviscount is the driver of a bespoke Mulliner Continental GT Speed, in Onyx, with a Beluga and Fern Green interior, and Galaxy Stone veneers.

During a recent tour of the iconic Bentley Motors factory in Crewe, Laviscount was struck by both the craft and the people behind the marque. Meeting families who have worked at Bentley for three or four generations, he was inspired by their dedication and heritage, and how the brand has retained such strong family values throughout its 106-year heritage. The exquisite levels of handcraftsmanship captured his imagination and left a lasting impression, leading the way to the stories Laviscount now hopes to help Bentley share with audiences worldwide.

Laviscount enjoyed the chance to take on the famous Goodwood Hillclimb in the Bentley Speed 6 during this summer’s Festival of Speed, while meeting and connecting with Bentley’s customers and fans throughout the event. He also met Bentley’s burgeoning cars, coffee and culture community at the recent launch of Bentley x Joe & the Juice at the legendary Duke of London car hub.

Alongside its cars, people are the embodiment of Bentley – and Laviscount carries the same ethos. Acting may be his craft, but it is his charisma and ability to connect that make him the ideal ambassador for the marque.

His role will see him continue to meet Bentley audiences at key events throughout the year, and he is set to collaborate with the recently announced External Creative Directors, Mai Ikuzawa and Greg Williams, on the production of an upcoming shoot and campaign. The high-profile actor has a lead role in Netflix’s ongoing hit show Emily in Paris. He is also the global face of Dolce & Gabbana Men and an ambassador for Formula E.

Global Marketing Director, Ben Whattam, comments: “Bentley has always been famous because of its customers, since the extraordinary Bentley Boys and Girls of the 1920s. Today they are equally extraordinary, and Lucien will help us celebrate this unique community and legacy.”

Lucien Laviscount said: “Growing up in Burnley taught me the value of hard work, taking pride in everything you do, and leading with integrity. Those early years laid the foundation for who I am today. Becoming a brand ambassador for Bentley is deeply personal. It’s a moment that reflects where I come from and everything I’m working towards. It’s where legacy meets craftsmanship and innovation, with purpose. Honouring heritage, refining it, and continuing to evolve and inspire.”