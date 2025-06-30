KGM Motors UK dealership delivers “Bucket-List” off-road adventure for Cullen Heritage Group

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is proud to highlight the recent efforts of esteemed dealer partner Moravian Motors Buckie, who supported a memorable day out for the Cullen Heritage Group by providing two of KGM’s rugged 4x4s, the Musso pick-up and 7-seater Rexton SUV, for an off-road excursion through the scenic forestry tracks of Bin Hill.

Organised in collaboration with Seafield & Strathspey Estates, the event gave members of the Heritage Group – many of whom are pensioners – the opportunity to enjoy an adventure that would otherwise have been out of reach. Thanks to the capability and comfort of KGM’s multi-award-winning Musso and Rexton, the group was able to access remote areas of the estate with ease, navigating twisty and bumpy trails that showcased the vehicles’ impressive handling and refinement.

The day was filled with smiles and stunning scenery, with panoramic views stretching from Lossiemouth to Portsoy under clear blue skies. For many attendees, it was a dream fulfilled, with one delighted member saying, “That’s another one ticked off the bucket list!”

David Malcolm, General Manager at Moravian Motors Buckie, said: “It was a pleasure to support such a worthwhile community event. Seeing the joy it brought to the group really highlights how versatile and accessible the KGM range can be, whether it’s everyday driving or an adventure like this one.”

This event reflects the strong community spirit of KGM’s nationwide dealer network and reinforces the real-world capability of KGM’s 4×4 line-up. Both the Musso and Rexton continue to earn praise for their 70-year off-road heritage, comfort, and value for money, making them ideal vehicles for both work and leisure.

