New special edition versions of the Picanto and Stonic

Picanto ‘Zest’ features 66bhp 1.0 MPi engine

Stonic ‘Maxx’ offers bright new colour combination and exclusive wheels

Niro PHEV range expanded to include new ‘2’ specification

New models on sale now

With the last decade in the rear-view mirror, Kia is adding a splash of colour to the winter season with new special editions of the Picanto and Stonic, both on sale from 2 January 2020. In addition, Kia is expanding the model range of its Niro PHEV by offering a new ‘2’ specification. All models are available to order now from Kia showrooms.

Picanto ‘Zest’

Eye-catching Lime Light premium metallic paint as standard

Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM smartphone compatibility

Get noticed this winter with the stunning new Picanto ‘Zest’ special edition, featuring a 66bhp 1.0 MPi petrol engine with fuel-saving Intelligent Stop and Go (ISG), and a five-speed manual transmission. Priced at £12,650, the Picanto ‘Zest’ comes in the funky ‘Lime Light’. Standard equipment on the ‘Zest’ includes smart 15-inch alloy wheels, grey faux leather upholstery with light grey stitching and a handy reversing camera with dynamic guide-lines. Other features include bi-function projection headlights, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights and LED rear lights, as well as rear privacy glass. On the inside, there’s black high gloss trim for the door armrests, air vents and lower centre console trim and a seven-inch touchscreen display with RDS and DAB radio, Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM smartphone integration and voice control.

Stonic ‘Maxx’

Manual or automatic gearbox with 118bhp 1.0-litre T-GDi engine

Clear white body with new contrasting red roof and door mirrors

Thanks to the popularity of last summer’s Stonic ‘Maxx’ special edition, Kia has announced a second series for 2020 with a brand-new colour combination – Clear white paintwork with contrasting red roof. The Stonic ‘Maxx’ is powered by the 118bhp 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine and can be combined with either a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed automatic DCT gearbox. Priced at £19,055 for the former and £20,055 for the self-shifting option, standard equipment includes 17-inch graphite-coloured alloy wheels exclusive to the Stonic ‘Maxx’, rear privacy glass and faux black leather upholstery. At the rear, there’s eye-catching LED combination lights, while inside there’s satin chrome interior door handles. And for ease of manoeuvring, a reversing camera with dynamic guide-lines comes as standard equipment.

Niro PHEV ‘2’

Brings the entry price of plug-in hybrid technology down by £1,680

Two highly specified Niro PHEV models now available in ‘2’ and ‘3’ specification

While the Niro has always been known for its solid green credentials and exceptional equipment levels, Kia has brought the cost of buying a PHEV version of the Niro down by £1,680, with the launch of a new, great value and well kitted out ‘2’ variant. Priced at £30,265, it comes with a long list of standard equipment, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen display with DAB radio, Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlayTM smartphone integration, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera with guide-lines, roof rails and a towing pack that allows the Niro PHEV to haul a braked trailer up to a maximum weight of 1,300kg. Other standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, part leather and cloth upholstery, electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with LED indicators, dual automatic air conditioning and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

The latest Niro PHEV ‘2’ takes advantage of the upgrades added to the Niro line-up in the autumn of 2019, including new exterior design, a more upscale, high-quality interior and an electronic parking brake with autohold. Safety is key to the Niro, so every PHEV edition features Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop and go, Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA).