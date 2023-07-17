Kia EV6 GT to compete in the 1000 Miglia Green 2023

Kia EV6 GT becomes the first-ever Korean car to compete in the 1000 Miglia Green

Kia is an official sponsor of the fifth-running of the 1000 Miglia Green

1000 Miglia Green will commence on 13 June 2023 in Brescia, Italy

Pro rally driving married couple, Jade Paveley and Ross Leach, to drive the entire race

Kia has entered the EV6 GT into the 2023 running of the 1000 Miglia Green regularity race, taking place from 13-17 June this year in Italy.

The all-electric Kia will compete against other performance focused and premium EVs from various manufacturers, entered by official partners and sponsors of the race, in the famous 1,000-mile lap of Italy, starting and finishing in Brescia.

A landmark occasion for Kia, entry into the 1000 Miglia Green marks the first time that a Korean car will compete in the footsteps of some of motorsport’s most legendary cars and racers along a similar route taken by the 1000 Miglia.

Kia will compete in the event for the first time and is an official sponsor of this year’s Green race. The 1000 Miglia Green showcases the future of mobility in the form of the most prestigious gran touring EVs and Kia once again proves its commitment to electrification as a global leader in sustainable mobility.

The Car: The Kia EV6 GT

Kia’s most powerful production car to date, the EV6 GT combines exhilarating performance, first-class long-distance travel capabilities, ultra-fast 800V charging, and an impressive real-world driving range for effortless cross-country touring; perfect for the demanding schedule of this year’s 1000 Miglia Green.

The Kia EV6 GT made its dynamic debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it attacked the famous hillclimb and drew attention throughout the course of the entire weekend. Earlier this year, its performance capability was confirmed by winning the title of ‘World Performance Car of the Year’.

Available from £62,645 in the UK, the Kia EV6 GT offers spine-tingling performance at a fraction of the price to comparable rivals, with no compromises when it comes to driving thrill.

The Route: Brescia to Brescia

The 1000 Miglia Green is run across five days, in a clockwise route around Italy. Originally the 1,000 miles race was driven over a single day and as fast as possible; Now, the race covers a more than 2,000-kilometre route split into five legs. The brand-new format 1000 Miglia Green includes racing and free transfer sectors, allowing crews to organise recharging on the way to the beginning of the next stage.

Day one (Tuesday 13 June): Brescia to Ferrara (220km)

Free transfer to Cervia-Milano Marittima

Day two (Wednesday 14 June): Cervia to Macerata (260km)

Free transfer to Roma

Day three (Thursday 15 June): Roma to Siena (290km)

Free transfer to Parma

Day four (Friday 16 June): Parma to Alessandria (230km)

Free transfer to Milano

Day five (Saturday 17 June): Milano to Brescia (160km)

The Drivers: Professional Rally Driver Pairing

Kia is delighted to announce that professional rally driving duo and married couple Jade Paveley and Ross Leach will take to the wheel of the EV6 GT for the race.

Both rally professionals have impressive driving pedigree: Jade has competed in various motorsports since the age of 15 and is the end-of-stage reporter for the World Rally Championship and Junior Presenter for the European World Rally Championship. She became the 2021 British Rally Cross Country Championship (BXCC) Class T2 Champion and 2018 Junior Welsh Tarmac Rally Champion. She was also the driver of the EV6 GT when it made its dynamic debut at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ross is a previous national single-make rally championship winner. After this, he competed at national level for a number of years with class wins and top-10 rally results to his name. He recently mentored and trained British rally drivers through to world-level events. He has stunt driven for TV shows including BBC Top Gear and helped major manufacturers with product development driving. He also finished third at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Rally Stage, while also finding time to watch Jade driving the EV6 GT up the hill.

‘Plan S’: Kia’s electric strategy

The Kia EV6 was the first car introduced after the Korean brand’s electrification plan was first announced in January 2021. The strategy will see Kia launch 15 EVs globally by 2027, nine of which in the UK. The EV6 was launched in 2021 to great applause, which saw the model widely decorated with five-star reviews and awards from top UK media.

The EV6 GT is a demonstration of Kia’s prowess in electrification, as it aims to reshape how electric cars are viewed. A certified high-power grand tourer, its advanced powertrain and suspension technologies maximise performance and deliver a truly engaging and refined driving experience.

The next Kia model to arrive in the UK will be the EV9 – a six- or seven-seat all-electric SUV – driving Kia’s transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

