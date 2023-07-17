DriveElectric is official electric vehicle sponsor for Running Out of Time 2023

Running Out of Time 2023 is Britain’s biggest climate relay, covering 1,653 miles

Event celebrates bringing people together in the face of the climate crisis

All-electric Nissan Ariya support team vehicle sponsored by DriveElectric

DriveElectric is the official electric vehicle sponsor for Running Out of Time 2023, Britain’s biggest climate relay, covering 1,653 miles across 50 towns and cities in one month, 10 June – 11 July 2023.

Thousands of people will pass the baton from Ben Nevis to Big Ben, to inspire the nation to take collective action towards Net Zero, because the planet is running out of time.

Running Out of Time is solely powered by humans who will be running, walking, cycling, swimming, kayaking and lots more – and DriveElectric is sponsoring the all-electric Nissan Ariya support team vehicle.

Running Out of Time celebrates bringing people together in the face of the climate crisis, and the relay baton – with its digital climate clock – symbolises the race against time. The baton will be delivered to Parliament at the finale, carrying the following message: “What do we do when we’re running out of time? We get moving! We are calling on everyone – from national government to local government; from individuals to communities; from schools to businesses – to work together to protect our world now and for future generations.”

Along the route, Running Out of Time will showcase amazing people and places that are leading the way in reducing emissions, as well as covering breathtaking natural landscapes and inspiring projects that are tackling the biodiversity crisis. Running Out of Time will also meet a selection of MPs, from various parties, supporting the Great Big Green Week’s call on the government: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/get-involved/politicians/

James Hay, Co-Founder and Director of Running Out of Time, says “We’re partnering with organisations who share our ethos, who believe in the power of unity to create extraordinary change. DriveElectric is a leader in helping organisations on their road to Net Zero, and so we’re delighted to be working together to raise awareness that we’re running out of time.”

Mike Potter, Managing Director of DriveElectric, adds “Running Out of Time is an inspiring initiative that we’re proud to support. The Nissan Ariya support vehicle will cover the route with zero tailpipe emissions, helping to improve local air quality and reduce our impact on climate change. It’s a great demonstration of how electric vehicles, when combined with the smart use of renewable energy, are a practical solution that we can use today to make progress towards Net Zero.”

Running Out of Time takes place from 10 June – 11 July 2023, from ‘Ben to Ben’; find out more at https://running-out-of-time.com/

DriveElectric is an electric vehicle leasing company that has been helping organisations and individuals to adopt EVs to save money, lower emissions and transition to low carbon energy since 2008. DriveElectric aims to make the switch to electric cars and vans simple for business fleets.

www.drive-electric.co.uk

