Kia reveals dedicated GT foil design capturing motion and light

Kia has unveiled a new GT Wrap, which suggests the emotionality of its high-performance series

The design alludes to motion, combining sharp geometry, neon, and subtle graphics to evoke energy and speed

Kia has revealed a new GT Wrap, a foil design dedicated to the company’s electric GT prototypes. Created to touch on the emotional character of its high-performance cars, the GT foil design infuses models in development with the energy and attitude that define Kia’s GT production models. By reimagining ‘Gran Turismo’ for a new generation of drivers, Kia has built a bridge between its heritage and future innovation. The GT Wrap hints at speed, emotion, and imagination while setting the stage for the next chapter of high-performance mobility.

More than camouflage, the GT Wrap implies a dynamic and ever-evolving design language. Inspired by light, a universal symbol of speed and energy, it combines sharp geometry, sleek repetition, and a theme of “continuous yet fragmented” design. The effect is a reference to motion blur, evoking a sensation of momentum and high velocity.

The electric GT models are distinguished by neon tones. For Kia, this accent colour, which has become the symbol of electricity, embodies dynamic energy and precision in motion. Paired with shades of black, the design creates a layered, vibrant effect, while subtle graphic elements within the pattern evoke agility and motion.

Kia initiated its electric GT series with the introduction of the EV6 GT, launched in 2022 and continued with the EV9 GT, introduced in the end of 2024. The evolution was announced during EV Day in February with the EV4 GT being scheduled for release in 2026.

The GT Wrap will reinforce the visual identity of Kia’s GT series as these models continue through their development phases.