NEWCASTLE CLUB TURNS BACK THE CLOCK FOR R N B REUNION

CLUBBERS who miss Tyneside’s iconic Hip Hop and R&B scene of the late 90s and 00s can turn back the clock on Saturday 1 November.

Tup Tup Palace at St Nicholas’ Street is holding a throwback day party between 3pm and 8pm, a chance to relive all of those great sounds and events which made Newcastle’s club nights legendary.

Old school classics, featuring anything and everything from Biggie to Usher, Destiny’s Child to Mariah Carey, from Busta Rhymes to Snoop Dogg.

Music from the greatest performers of that era is already on the playlist at an event which organisers say “will be bringing back the golden age of R&B and Hip Hop for one unforgettable day at the iconic Tup Tup Palace.”

Nigel Holliday, one of the co-owners of Tup Tup, said this event is specifically for those who used to go to the classic club nights in the city.

“Everyone remembers LoveDough at Ikon on a Thursday or going to Digital on a Tuesday,” he said.

“Then there was Cuba Cuba, Legends and Envy for either the Boom Boom Rooms or Ghetto Fabulous, Bar Beyond for UCCI and Tiger Tiger, not forgetting the legendary Julie’s on a Sunday with the late Rob Bogie and Wayne C MacDonald.

“It was an amazing scene and one which we’re delighted to be recreating for just one day.

“Think MTV Base, Channel U, Limewire playlists and CD Walkmans. If all of this was part of someone’s formative years, this is an even they won’t want to miss.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear retro dress – although it is not compulsory – but the event offers the opportunity for anyone who still has their velour tracksuit, apple bottom jeans or a crop top to dust them off and give them one last outing.

Tickets are £12 each plus a booking fee, available at

🎉 RNB + HIP HOP REUNION – SATURDAY 1ST NOVEMBER – 3PM – 8PM at Tup Tup Palace, Newcastle upon Tyne on 1st Nov | Fatsoma