The Kielder Water & Forest Park Development Trust is delighted to announce the opening of the newest addition to its award-winning art & architecture programme.

Located at Kielder Waterside, The Human Burrow provides an opportunity for visitors to explore the sounds of underground wildlife through hidden speakers. Sound artist Antoine Bertin describes his latest masterpiece as a “human-scale acoustic refuge, exploring the sounds of underground wildlife”.

Antoine works in a way that brings together science and sensory immersion, field recording and sound storytelling, and data and music composition. His creations take the form of listening experiences, sound sculptures and audio meditations on the realm of the living.

His work has been presented at Tate Britain, the Palais de Tokyo, the Serpentine Gallery, the KIKK and STRP festival and many more.

Graham Perry, Director of Kielder Water & Forest Park Development Trust said: “Kielder’s art & architecture programme is a unique and increasingly strong draw for visitors to the Park -making it a wonderful place to visit, ensuring there is always something new to experience. The funding from The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and Arts Council England has helped us deliver this exciting and creative project and I’m delighted that visitors can now experience it for themselves.”

Peter Sharpe, Curator of Kielder Art & Architecture, added: “The Human Burrow is a sculpture that offers a totally new way of enabling visitors to experience Kielder’s unique landscape. Antoine Bertin’s compositions are based on a range of creatures living or communicating through the earth. The Burrow has been designed to be as accessible as possible, and in line with its ecological source material, uses recycled cork as its main internal material and solar energy as its power source.”

The Human Burrow was made possible with financial support from The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, Arts Council England and Kielder Water & Forest Park Development Trust. The project was delivered with Antoine and his team working with Artists & Engineers, D. G. Walton, J C Consulting (structural engineers), Raskl, Pure Energy Renewables Ltd and Webb CDM.

Photos attached of Antoine at The Human Burrow, copyright Neil Denham