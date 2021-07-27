A new showhome and sales office has opened at Ashberry Homes’ Moorfields View development in Killingworth.

The housebuilder opened the development to visitors on Saturday 26 June, allowing buyers to view a completed house at the site and meet the sales team.

Moorfields View is a development of 90 new homes, off Whitehouse Drive, offering a mix of three to five-bedroom houses, including semi-detached and detached designs.

Danielle Brown, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “Moorfields View has been inspired by the surrounding area with all house types named after nearby places and towns to provide a local theme at the development.

“For example, the Killingworth is a beautiful four-bedroom detached home, while the Gosforth is an executive five-bedroom detached house.

“The Annitsford showhome is a fantastic example of the high level of craftsmanship at Moorfields View and we received great comments when we welcomed visitors to this exciting new development.”

Work started at Moorfields View last year and the first homes were released for sale in March this year, with the first residents scheduled to move in soon.

Danielle said: “This development is in an excellent location within easy reach of local amenities, as well as being close to Newcastle Racecourse and just five miles from Newcastle city centre.

“Moorfields View is also part of a wider development in Killingworth that is delivering more than 400 new homes to Newcastle, with the new neighbourhood already including a Miller & Carter Steakhouse.”

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom homes available to reserve at Moorfields View, with prices starting from £234,995 for the Dudley, a three-bedroom semi-detached home.

Ashberry Homes will be releasing more house types for sale in the coming months.

For more information about Moorfields View and Ashberry Homes, visit ashberryhomes.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 448 7360.